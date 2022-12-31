Mohamed Ihattaren returns to Italy in worse conditions than when he left just over a year ago, suddenly abandoning Genoa and Sampdoria, a club to which he had been loaned by Juventus. When Ihattaren signed for the bianconeri in the summer of 2021, he had not played since 24 April, 7 minutes in PSV Eindhoven-Groningen which certified the incurable rift between the then PSV coach Roger Schmidt and the 2002 class produced by the former club’s nursery of Philips.