Home Sports Ihattaren, Juventus and hell: the background of a lost talent
Sports

Ihattaren, Juventus and hell: the background of a lost talent

by admin
Ihattaren, Juventus and hell: the background of a lost talent

The painful story of a player who can’t find himself. Despite, among others, the interventions of Sneijder and the Nouri family. Van Halst: “Okay pats on the back, but sometimes you also need someone to kick your ass”

Mohamed Ihattaren returns to Italy in worse conditions than when he left just over a year ago, suddenly abandoning Genoa and Sampdoria, a club to which he had been loaned by Juventus. When Ihattaren signed for the bianconeri in the summer of 2021, he had not played since 24 April, 7 minutes in PSV Eindhoven-Groningen which certified the incurable rift between the then PSV coach Roger Schmidt and the 2002 class produced by the former club’s nursery of Philips.

See also  Photos: The 10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2022 | Ranking | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Not only CR7-Arabia: from India to Angola, how...

League, Barcelona-Espanyol 1-1: blaugrana pari col Real

Benetton Rugby ends the year on a high...

Juve, Allegri makes the appeal: who is ready...

Milan and Inter, tour de force. And on...

Ronaldo joins Riyadh for victory! Earning $75 million...

Lancia, history: the most iconic luxury sedans and...

Victoria Lamas: who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged new...

World Cup, Musera also risks disqualification in Galatasaray:...

The Ocean Viking is docked in Ravenna: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy