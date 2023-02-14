



XTB, an international fintech company and one of the world’s leading investment platforms, consolidates its commitment to the world of sport and announces Iker Casillas, the legendary former goalkeeper of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, as its new global brand ambassador.

This new campaign follows XTB’s marketing strategy, which consists in choosing prestigious sports names as international brand ambassadors, including Conor McGregor, who recently became global brand ambassador, UFC champion in various weight categories, entrepreneur and global business icon and of sports, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Polish MMA athlete and former UFC champion and Jiří Procházka, Czech MMA athlete and current UFC featherweight champion.

“I am very proud to associate my image with XTB, a leading global investment firm. In football, as in finance, you need training, good support and a winning mentality,” comments Iker Casillas.

“Iker Casillas is an example of work, passion, perseverance and excellence in everything he does, even in his current role as an investor and entrepreneur, and he is a person who continues to learn and grow professionally. The financial markets have evolved rapidly in recent years and more and more customers are looking beyond their playing field to invest their capital. Our new ambassador built his success with hard work, strategy and a strong winning mentality. His teamwork skills, leadership and professionalism in his work are skills and values ​​that we also share at XTB ”, adds Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.

The campaign in detail

Casillas, considered the best goalkeeper in the world by FIFA and UEFA for five years thanks to the FIFA/FIFAPro World XI and UEFA Team of the Year awards, and currently assistant to the general manager of the Real Madrid foundation, will appear in the new XTB commercial, surrounded by people who invest. The campaign reflects the new social reality: thanks to cutting-edge technology and the development of digital tools, diversification and the search for investment alternatives have become accessible to all those who are ready to start investing their own money.

The creative agency that oversaw the project is Freundschaft, while Dobro handled the campaign as a media center.

Through this new partnership, XTB aims to underline the need for a high-quality investment partner, as well as highlight the benefits of investing with its platform, as one of the most recognized, secure global investment firms and competitive. Benefits that Casillas will promote by highlighting the strengths of XTB’s online platform, featuring market analysis, information, training and support.