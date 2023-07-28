IL BIENNIO 1991/1992 DI ARKADIUSZ Skrzypaszek AI VERTICI DEL PENTATHLON MODERNO – SportHistoria

Arkadiusz Skrzypaszek (centre) with the Golds of Barcelona ’92 – da:zks.pl

The Discipline of Modern Pentathlon, both amata dal Barone Pierre de Coubertin as it contained within it the Five Olympic Specialties – Fencing, Swimming, Horse Riding, Running and Target Shooting – par excellence, saw, together with the Men’s Individual Test (the female one was included in the program only after the Sydney 2000 edition …) which dates back to Stockholm 1912, also compete in the Team Event over a period of four decades, i.e. from the Helsinki 1952 Games to Barcelona 1992 …

In this period, therefore, the winner of the individual competition had the theoretical possibility of winning two Gold Medals, although this circumstance rarely occurred, at least until the 70s, as only a Games of Rome 1960 the Hungarian Ferenc Nemeth manages to combine the two titles which, we recall, for the team event are made up of the sum of the scores of the three athletes competing for each nation.

And, in the Roman Review, it certainly could not be otherwise, as in the individual race, in addition to the triumph of Nemeth, the Magyar Team gets the silver with Imre Nagy and the fourth place with Andras Balczoan event which then has the opportunity to repeat itself only exactly 20 years later, when at the 1980 Moscow Games, home athlete Anatoly Starostin won the double Olympic gold medalwho together with his compatriots Pavel Lednev and Yevgeny Lipeyev, manages to get the better of the Hungarian trio (16,126 to 15,912) by just 214 points …

Moreover, from then on, this occurrence is confirmed, with the Azzurro Daniele Masala to do the double four years later in Los Angeles and the Hungarian Janos Martinek to do the same in the Seoul 1988 editionbefore this possibility expires with the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which therefore remains the last in which an athlete has the possibility of repeating individual gold.

And, as always, it is mainly the representatives of the USSR and Hungary who are chasing this opportunity, given that in the four-year post-Olympic period, on the occasion of the World Championships that take place annually, in the Budapest 1989 edition the hosts register the en plein, with Laszlo Fabian and Attila Mizser first and second in the individual competition and the Team, with the addition of the aforementioned Martinek, to win the team event, while in 1990 he registers in Lahti the acute of the blue Gianluca Tiberti, who precedes Starostin, with Italy to conquer the silver team behind the Soviet Union …

That of Tiberti – who had also been Olympic silver medal at the Seoul Games together with Masala and Carlo Massullo – unfortunately turns out to be an isolated episode, so much so that already in the next World Championship which takes place in San Antonio, Texas, the Azzurri disappear from the podium, while the protagonist of our current history emerges vice versa.

Born April 20, 1968 in Oswiecim (the former Auschwitz of the period under German domination …), Arkadiusz Skrzypaszek debutta appena 20enne alle Olimpiadi di Seoul 1988, finishing the competition in 23rd position with 4,982 points, second of the Polish team behind Maciej Czyzowicz and preceding Wieslaw Chmielewski (15th and 53rd respectively …) for a consequent placement in ninth place in the Team Classification …

Il first laurel in his career Skrzypaszek wins it on the occasion of the aforementioned Lahti 1990 World Championship, in which, together with Czyzowicz and Dariusz Gozdziak, he completes the podium in the team event behind the Soviet Union and Italy, before fulfilling the hoped-for “breakthrough” the following year at the San Antonio World Cup.

In Texas, the 23-year-old Arkadiusz – with Czyzowicz and Gozdziak still composing the Polish trio – he imposes himself surprisingly, bringing his country back to the iridated throne that he had been alone Janusz Pychak-Pechak, curiously also that case in San Antonio in 1977a triumph he repeated four years later in Zielona Gora …

Skrzypaszek manages to get the better of the Swiss Peter Steinmann – second Swiss iridescent silver after that of Werner Vetterli dating back to the Budapest 1954 edition – and on the Hungarian Adam Madaraswith great disappointment for the Soviet favorites who, finishing close to the medal area, can at least console themselves with the team title for Eduard Zenovka, German Yuferov and Aleksandr Bonsenko, for what is the last time they compete under the flag of the former USSR.

The following year, in fact, on the occasion of the Barcelona Games, the disintegration of the Soviet Empire meant that the remaining republics that made it up – excluding the Baltic states, Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – compete under the denomination of “Commonwealth of Independent States”, to compose which, besides Zenovka, I’m not yet 21-year-old Dmitri Svatkovskiy and the experienced Anatoli Starostinwhich had combined the gold medal of the 1980 Moscow Games with the already mentioned world title in 1983, finishing in second place the following year …

Catalan Olympics for which there is an important novelty that proves to be decisive for the awarding of the medalsor the decision by the UIPM – Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne, in agreement with the IOC, to move as the last test, instead of the cross-country race, the show jumpingso that the program therefore provides the fencing competition on July 26, 1992 al “Palau of Metallurgy”, while the following day they take place in the morning the swimming competition at “Bernat Picomell swimming pools” ed in the afternoon the shooting test al “Mollet Olympic Shooting Range” …

The Polish reigning world champion strong start, achieving the second best with 1000 points “score” in Fencing, preceded by the Hungarian only Laszlo Fabian (Individual and team gold at the World Cup in Budapest 1989 …), which then ran into a “bad day” in the target shooting which excludes him from any medal ambitions, he will even finish 32nd, slightly exceeding 5 thousand points …

After the first two days and three races completed, Skrzypaszek and Zenovka in the lead, divided (3372 to 3370) by just two points, thanks to the splendid performance of the 23-year-old Muscovite in shooting, while in third provisional position is Mizser with 3241 points and to have exceeded 3200 points are also Starostin and the Czechoslovakian Petr Blazek, with 3220 and 3211 respectively …

A situation that is reversed at the end of the cross-country raceheld on 28 July on the “Circuit de Cros” with a temperature of 35° which certainly does not favor the competitors ed the Pole pays the price in particular, finishing 23rd, adding 1147 points to his total compared to Zenovka’s 1255 and Mizser’s 1213 (respectively third and ninth at the finish …), so that the Provisional classification, with only one race to go, sees the Soviet in command with 4625 pointsand a margin of 106 over the Pole who, in turn (4519 to 4454) now sees his second position undermined by the Hungarian …

Therefore, the riding competition constituted by the Shigh with obstacles which takes place on July 29th al “Royal Polo Club“, where the competitors compete in the opposite direction of the classification and before the three enter the scene”potential” medalists, the ranking sees Starostin in the lead with 5,347 points, followed by the Italian Roberto Bompressi with 5,326 and the Swede Hakan Norebrinkthe third to have passed “quota 5300 points” with its 5,321.

Then touch a Mizser, for whom 893 points are enough to take the lead and guarantee at least the bronze and, despite a path that is far from perfect, however, he gets 992 enough to reach 5,446, which is why Skrzypaszek, who takes the field after him, needs at least 928 to seize the silver in anticipation of Zenovka’s test …

Be careful not to make too many mistakes, the 24-year-old Pole unleashes an absolutely controlled performance that earns him 1040 points for a total of 5,559 such as to put a lot of pressure on Zenovka, who now needs 935 points to win the Gold Medal, remembering how in the Modern Pentathlon, the horses are drawn by lot before the race.

And besides, the Soviet already has a history of falling off his horse behind him which made him miss two important events and, taking as valid the saying “there’s no two without three”, on his way, after having already accumulated 120 penalty points in the first nine obstacles, he manages to get unseated before the tenth and then a second time, all obviously seasoned with having exceeded the time set to finish the test …

The just 736 points won – 56th out of 66 participants (!!) – make Zenovka barely save bronze (5.361 to 5.347) over compatriot Starostinwhile Gozdziak’s 5,250 points and Czyzowicz’s 5,205 are enough to form a total of 16,018 points which allows Poland to also win the team gold medalahead of the former USSR team by only 94 points, at “complete the damage” performed by Zenovka with that unfortunate horse riding test.

A curious detail, it had been for 40 years – namely from the two-year period 1951-’52 – that the reigning World Champion did not also win the Olympic Gold Medal, and at the time the Swedish Lars Hall triumphed at the Helsinki Gamesthen confirmed four years later …

And. as you will remember, the one in the Finnish capital was also the debut edition of the Team Test, which however saw Sweden having to settle for silver, preceded by Hungary, while Skrzypaszek, in the same period of time, climbs three times on the top step of the podium.

