Hundreds of German ultras to support the team engaged on Wednesday 15th against Spalletti’s men

Arriva in Naples the charge of the fans of theunity for the challenge of return of the round of 16 of the Champions League. The «Eintracht, Eintracht» chorus shouted by the ultras as they parade in front of the police in riot gear is impressive.

I am at least 300 German supportersarrived on the afternoon of Tuesday 14 March at Salerno station from where they took a train to reach Naples. The prefect of Naples has ordered the ban on the sale of coupons to residents of the city of Frankfurt. From what we learn, the German supporters were in possession of a regular train ticket and reservations in hotels in the city. «It is unacceptable that the Italian authorities decide that German fans are not admitted to the stadium. It’s an intolerable situation,” UEFA president Aleksander said Ceferin.

In the night, there were riots outside a bar in piazza Belliniin the center of Naples: according to what was told by the owner of the club, the German fans were drinking quietly and would have been attacked by Neapolitan ultras.