“See the heirs of Pep e Messi deluding herself, complaining, trying to throw her on the fight and then taking it where Jankto likes it was a vero Pleasure”. A phrase idiot which at most one would expect to find in the classic comment from keyboard lion on social mediaand which instead stood out in an article of a newspaper liberalwith a style usually sought after as “The paper”. Yes, until this morning the signed comment could also be read in the online edition Jack O’Malleyevidently a pseudonym, on the latest events footballers Europeans. In the afternoon at least the online content was modified and became a much softer “I’m still drunk from the double challenge between Manchester United and Barcelona: seeing the heirs of Pep and Messi delude themselves, complain, try to throw it on the brawl and then lose badly it was a real pleasure”.

Sweetened because many have had (e rightly) to object to the phrase of the drunk in question, with some collaborators of the same magazine that have had no problems revealing the own difficulty. Of course: Jankto had the great merit of doing coming outpractically the only footballer to do so while still in business, with the applause of many for the courage establishedputting his face on it with a video Instagram. A few words with a simple common thread: “I no longer want to hide, I want to live my freedom just like the others”. A video considered by many to be a starting point in the battaglia of rights and inclusion in a strongly “male chauvinist” and where thehomosexuality still represents a taboo. In many, starting from Ex Girlfriend have applauded the courage of the former midfielder of Udinese e Sampdoriaothers instead have revealed doubts and perplexities: someone has criticized his choice to reveal his own orientation once off the radar of big football, given that Jankto now plays at home Sparta Prague. And in the sentence in question there is probably the best answer to all the doubts, criticisms and perplexities above: because in Italy thehomosexuality in football is still considered taboo and do you expect to go to play in the Czech Republic to come out? Probably starting from “drunken comments” is an excellent starting point for analyzing the problem.