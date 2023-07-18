Il Genoa Cricket and Football Club sceglie Starpool come Official Wellness Partner – Sport Marketing News

After physical exertion it is necessary to indulge in the body an adequate rest period so that the muscles can restore their optimal functionality. This phase is essential as it allows the body to activate the processes reconstruction and regeneration necessary to restore efficiency and to increase one’s capabilities in view of a new commitment. Also there mindwith his significant impact on an athlete’s sporting abilityrequires specific attention. It is in fact now known that psychic recovery decreases the risk of accidents, improves decision-making accuracy and speed, promotes sleep and a quick recovery after intense physical effort. It is on these foundations that the new partnership between Genoa CFC e Starpoolcreated to make available to players a Recovery Lab in which to test technologies and integrate recovery strategies into the training program.

“We strongly believe in combination of sport and wellness: a winning attack pair. The influence of body and mind well-being on sports performance is now established. We have been engaged for years in the design of services and paths dedicated to recovery, therefore, making our experience available to the longest-serving team in Italy gives us immense pleasure” he claims Riccardo Turri, AD Starpool.

The approach of the Fiemme company is based on scientific research and is reflected in the design and implementation of technologies and spaces dedicated to wellness, including those aimed at sports professionals, designed to ensure psycho-physical well-being and effective recovery. Everything starts from the millenary tradition of thermalism and on its cornerstones: heat, water, rest. Hence, the commitment of the Scientific Research Department Starpool in the development of technologies and programs of use with the aim of exploiting the physiological reactions of the organism to heat – vasodilation, activation of the circulatory system and sweating – in the cold – reduction of muscle pain, vasoconstriction and activation of the endocrine system – e to micro-gravity which stimulates circulation and the cardiovascular system, thanks to the activation of the parasympathetic system, at the base of Zerobody Dry Floata dry flotation system used by the major international sports realities for psycho-physical recovery, sleep and cognitive enhancement. The alternation of physiologiesappropriately interpreted and adapted to the needs of the players, through programs developed by the Starpool Scientific Research Department in collaboration with the team’s preparatory staff, will be an integral part of the training programme.

In the Recovery Lab designed for the rossoblù team, players will be able to test the regenerating power of Zerobody Cryothe Starpool revolution in the world of cryotherapy, and dedicate yourself to moments of rest and psycho-physical regeneration with Zerobody Dry Float associated with the Mindfulness programs and breathing techniques included in the usage software. Recovery Lab usage programs fit into three crucial moments in an athlete’s daily life. In the phase of warm-up, before physical effort, with the aim of acting on passive muscle warm-up and promoting reactivity and mental focus; in the phase of recovery after physical effort, acting on the reduction of muscle soreness and the risk of over-fatigue, on the quality of sleep and, if necessary, in the treatment of acute injury; in unloading daysin which the athlete can attend the Recovery Lab to follow maintenance programs aimed at prevention and psycho-physical resilience.

«We are delighted to be able to collaborate with Starpool during Genoa’s summer training camp. And we are even happier to have their Recovery Lab available to our players. Both physical and mental recovery is now a crucial issue in top-level sport and it is precisely the continuous exchange of feedback between innovative companies such as Starpool and the team’s medical staff that can guarantee increasingly effective solutions» says the Dr. Alessandro Corsini, Health Manager of Genoa CFC.

