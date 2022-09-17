Twenty-five years, 24 spinal operations undergone, over 300 poetry competitions won in a few years. These are the numbers with which Ilaria Parlantia young woman from Chiesina Uzzanese (in the province of Pistoia), introduces herself as she tells us the story of her life marked by a rare pathology but also from infinity passion for literature. A passion that for years has allowed her to fly with the imagination, away from the suffering of too many difficult days that have marked her childhood.

“I have the Jarcho Levin syndrome, a rare genetic disease which I was diagnosed with certainty only a short time ago. During my childhood and adolescence I suffered 24 interventions to the spine, in order to survive. THE defects of my skeleton they should have been found already in the gestation phase, but by mistake of the sonographers nothing was noticed. The doctors only noticed this at birth, so Meyer Children’s Hospital presented my parents with a certain death prognosis within three to three days. But my father and my mother did not give up: seeing that I was still alive on the fourth day, they began a pilgrimage to many hospitals in Italy, until they got a name, that of the French surgeon Jean Dubousset ”. Ilaria is still in her infancy when she, with her family, goes to Paris for the first time, to begin the long path of treatment that will last throughout childhood and adolescence, but which will ultimately save them. the life. In her first novel, “The truth of the things denied”(Arsenio Edizioni), tells the story of Isabella, a young surgeon suffering from her own pathology.

Ilaria, can we talk about an autobiographical book?

“In part it certainly is, in the sense that I chose to tell a character with a disability identical to mine. But our lives are different, she is a doctor, I am a writer and screenwriter. The place of setting is Paris, the same where I was able to cure myself and be saved, I only changed her name for a matter of privacy “.

What did life in the hospital mean for a little girl like you were at the time of the first operation?

“For me it was an unknown and scary place, since I come from a small province. I was a stranger to everything, even to the language. But on a professional level I was fine, the French doctors saved my life and in terms of spine surgery they are the best in the world. Over time, the feeling of estrangement decreased, as I learned to recognize places and people, I felt a little more at home ”.

Why did you have to go through 24 surgeries?

“It was an experimental process, since 25 years ago I still didn’t have a certain diagnosis. The first operation was performed when I was 7 months old, then the others gradually over the years. The doctors had to accompany all my growth with the grafting of prostheses that were stretched gradually, until the end of adolescence, in order to make sure that the scoliosis curve did not go to affect my heart and my lungs again. The twenty-fourth operation actually I did it later than the others, for reasons of chronic pain due to incorrect posture, since not being a natural but surgical posture, built under the knife, it causes muscle contractures, postural imbalances and compression of the nerves that scoliosis exerts on the spine “.

The hospital as a place of despair, but also of new hope for the future, then?

“That’s right. As long as I was a child, I could not conceive of this dichotomy. Seven or eight times a year I had to interrupt my normal life in Italy to go to Parici for check-ups, arrange bustiers, etc. I saw it as a place of pain and suffering and that’s it. Growing up I understood the enormous gift that French doctors gave me instead, I learned to perceive the shades of gray that exist between white and black and to see the hospital as a place certainly of suffering, but also of life and hope. In short, I learned that existence is a truly precious thing ”.

When did the love of literature blossom?

“In the corridors of the hospital, when I was a child. I found myself in a foreign country, there were some games available to the little patients but above all the television, which obviously broadcast programs in French. My parents then tried to bring me closer to reading. For me it was a discovery, a revelation. Reading I could meet characters who would later become friends for me, and I was able to escape from my reality by visiting fantastic places. Since I started I have never stopped reading ”.

Instead the passion for writing?

“I started writing a little later, as a result of the deep love I had for reading. I started at 11, writing poetry. I poured into the blank page all the despair that I carried inside. Writing was therapeutic for me, because it allowed me to understand who I was and above all who I wanted to become ”.

What is the message you intend to send with your book?

“I am committed to sensitizing people, making the reality of people with disabilities known, shaking consciences. Because in Italy we always talk too little and too badly about disability, but prejudices in 2022 are no longer acceptable. In the book I talk about disability, but it is not a book about disability. Rather about self-acceptance. There was a time when I wanted to deny obvious truths, when I was afraid of wearing the label of a disabled person, and I saw myself excluded from society. Then I realized that my story could become a means of reflection for others, to find the courage and tenacity that they might have lacked. I believe everyone should embrace themselves, accepting their weaknesses and limitations. Everyone should learn to love each other without reservations and without judgments, to finally become the people we want to become ”.

What were the comments on the book that impressed you the most?

“Some that I certainly did not expect to receive, considering that difficult issues such as disability and self-acceptance are touched upon. “In the book there is no useless page”, I was told, “In your pages great emotions are evoked and provoked”. Or “You helped me reflect on myself and accept myself”. Someone even told me “Thanks to your words, I went through a bit of a difficult time”. Here, I think the latter is the best comment I could hope for my book ”.

Have you ever thought of founding an Association dedicated to your pathology?

“No, because I received a certain diagnosis only a short time ago, but I collaborate with many associations dedicated to various disabilities. Many organize presentations of my book, and I allocate the proceeds of the event to their activities in support of the sick ”.

What will be the next cultural events that will see you as a protagonist?

“First of all, the presentation on 23 September at 6 pm in the Libreria dei Sogni in Ceparana, the first run by people with disabilities. In addition, my novel, which has already been presented at the Turin International Book Fair and within the Rai 2 program “O anche no”, will be the protagonist of Casa Sanremo, the cultural review of the next Sanremo Festival ”.