The general public has come to know her as Dazn’s presenter of the Sunday lunch match and as a sideline player who travels all the Serie A fields. In this month and a half break she also told the charm of Serie B from the Cologno Monzese studios. But Ilaria Alesso’s story comes from far away, from when she was very small. When her father brought the Gazzetta home and watched the games, Ilaria watched him with admiration. “He jealously guarded all the videotapes of his favorite team’s matches. And then, when he wasn’t at home, I played them without even understanding what they were. My mother would find me in the living room watching football matches and not cartoons. . although I really like Cinderella!”.