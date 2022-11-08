Home Sports Ilary Blasi, the truth about Edmondo Israilovici: ‘We have known each other for 15 years, he is a friend of mine and he is single’
Ilary Blasi, the truth about Edmondo Israilovici: ‘We have known each other for 15 years, he is a friend of mine and he is single’

Ilary Blasi, the truth about Edmondo Israilovici: ‘We have known each other for 15 years, he is a friend of mine and he is single’

Totti’s ex-wife jokes: “They said that it blows an air of flirtation … I think it just blows it.”

Flirt, mysterious love or a simple business dinner? To clarify her love life is directly Ilary Blasi, who intervened with a straight leg to deny the rumors of a new relationship with Edmondo Israilovici. The Roman real estate developer, well known in the northern area of ​​the capital, who last week had been immortalized – in a shot published by the magazine Diva e Donna – having dinner with the presenter. A photo that immediately made us think of a relationship between the two. But to throw water on the fire was the person concerned, who clarified the situation with a series of stories published on Instagram.

Old friends

The video begins with a close-up of Israilovici and Ilary’s comment in the background: “It was on the covers of some tabloid newspapers like my man, Edmondo called Mondo – the words of the presenter – they said that it is flirtatious. In my opinion he just pulls it and that’s it ”. He makes fun of the (almost) ex-wife of Francesco Totti. And at that point the gag goes off: “World tell me the truth, do you tow more now or did I burn you?”. His answer was ready: “You burned me all”. Finally the clarification: “We have known each other for 15 years – explains Blasi – you have seen me grow. You are much older than me “and to conclude a joking appeal for the friend of a lifetime:” Women, Mondo is single. I leave you his tag, take advantage of it “. An alternative way to deny turning off – for the moment – the gossip with a smile.

November 8 – 11:17 pm

