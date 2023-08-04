Ilicic goal in the Conference League: what happened to the former Atalanta

He had already scored at home, with Maribor who embraced him again in October 2022 after five seasons in Bergamo. But Josip Ilicic, who is 35 today, has returned to celebrate in Europe too: he did so in the second leg of the play-offs for the Conference League, scoring the decisive goal against Differdange, who beat 4-3, in the last minute of extra time. It took a penalty kick, converted with his usual left foot with practically no more time. In Europe he had been missing a goal for almost two years (Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2, Champions League group stage).

August 4, 2023

