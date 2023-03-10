On 10 March 2020, the Slovenian scored four goals for Valencia.

«ILICIC! I can’t believe it, please don’t touch her anymore. It may be the last ball he touches, let’s hope so. I will speak is a Spanish telechronist who is assisting Valencia-Atalanta, round of 16 second leg of the 2019/20 Champions League. “It could be the last ball he touches, we really hope that’s the case”, a phrase halfway between dismay and incredulity that photographs Josip Ilicic’s performance. The Slovenian has just scored his fourth goal of the evening, becoming the first player in the history of the Champions League to sign a four-of-a-kind knockout match played away from home. He did it with a left to turn kicked as naturally as a dolphin empties air from a blowhole. A natural gesture, made almost banal by the Slovenian’s superior shooting technique. “Look, that’s enough to do this eh, now I’ll show you”, Ilicic seems to say as he coordinates to kick. All around, the deserted Mestalla for the very first anti restrictions Covid-19 gives the game a lunar setting. In recent months Ilicic has brought his talent to an unreal level of performance, and now the poker that consecrates him at the European level seems to take place directly in science fiction.

Treccani he defines “Indolence” as “indifference of mind, inertia, apathy, laziness”. A cloud of nouns that has always enveloped Ilicic’s career. Let’s take this sentence that the encyclopedia gives as an example: “For his i. missed the best opportunities” seems like a phrase designed to describe Ilicic. The sporting trajectory of the Slovenian is clear proof that there isn’t always a direct relationship between talent and success. Compared to other talents never fully blossomed, however, Ilicic in some moments has reached such high peaks of greatness that it would be ungenerous to classify him as an unexpressed genius. AND perhaps the brightest moment of the Slovenian’s career came in the middle of the 2019/20 seasonmore precisely between December and March, when his talent seemed to transcend the level of Serie A itself.

In the last race of 2019 Ilicic is the protagonist of one of the masterpieces of the Gasperini management. In the 5-0 inflicted from Atalanta to Milan the Slovenian scores first with a diagonal right foot, then with a left foot around the far post from twenty metres. If the second goal is a hymn to his art of ballistics, the first is the one that best describes what Josip Ilicic is at that moment. On a transition from Atalanta conducted by Malinovskyi and Pasalic, the Croatian serves Ilicic on his turf, just outside the penalty area, slightly shifted to the right. It is a ball that seems to invite whoever receives it to kick around the far post, but the Slovenian instead has other plans: he self-sabotages a left-footed shot and waits for Calabria to return, as if to seek a greater degree of difficulty in the ‘action. With a movement of his hip he protects the ball and sends Calabria empty, then he returns the ball to his left foot but only to stare the terror in the eyes of the direct scorer. Ilicic swerves to the right again and this time kicks diagonally aiming at the far post. Calabria manages to divert the trajectory only slightly but cannot prevent the ball from being bagged to Donnarumma’s right.

“Big offense beats big defense”, is often said in the NBA to summarize an action in which the attacker’s skill made the opponent’s defensive application useless. And so, in addition to Calabria, many other ultra-competent defenders end up on the wrong side of the highlights in that period: between 2019 and 2020 Ilicic is a simply unstoppable force.

His talent has never been in question, not even when during his experiences in Palermo and Florence he was able to express it only in flashes. In his third season at Atalanta, however, the genius of the Slovenian is enhanced by an excellent physical condition but above all by a gaming system that enhances its characteristics. We are at the apogee of Gasperini’s Atalanta: the assault 3-4-3 with Gosens and Hateboer making grooves on the flanks, Papu Gomez in the play version, Duvan Zapata with his physical omnipotence, Muriel specialized in brutalizing opponents by now helpless coming off the bench. In an ultra-functional context, even Ilicic, a tactical puzzle for most of the coaches in his career, manages to exalt himself both as a finisher and as a finisher. He often starts with his feet on the right side foul line, and from there he stitches football back into the field with his left foot.

After the show with Milan and the Christmas break, Ilicic inaugurates 2020 with a brace against Parma, gets applause from the opposing fans at San Siro in the drawn match against Inter and then scores 6 goals in 4 games between the Italian Cup and the championship . To chisel the moment, a hat-trick against Turin with a goal scored from midfield: a free-kick taken quickly from fifty meters that scores on goal in the general surprise. A technical gesture of football omnipotence on an evening in which Atalanta strolled to the Olimpico, imposing themselves 7-0. The expression of Salvatore Sirigu – his partner at the time of Palermo – after having collected the ball from the net is emblematic of the sense of inadequacy that runs through Ilicic’s opponents: “And what am I doing here?”, the grenade goalkeeper seems to say.

While not making it to the table, Ilicic also enchants against Fiorentina and Roma and is a great protagonist in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Valencia. At San Siro, the Nerazzurri mortgaged qualification with a clear 4-1. The Slovenian scores the momentary 2-0 at the end of the first half with an essay on technique and management of the body in space. A goal similar to the first against Milan: he receives on the right edge of the penalty area, protects the ball with a hip swing, then when the opponents anticipate the swerve on the left-handed Ilicic moves the ball to the right and with a blow underneath the crossbar bends Domenech’s hands. Even on the European proscenium, at a level he hasn’t yet ventured into until then, the Slovenian’s performance is pure technical arrogance.

On March 1, Ilicic scores a goal and three assists against Lecce, then arrives the masterpiece of a career with Mestalla poker. It’s the last night of football before the hibernation imposed by the pandemic, and somehow too Ilicic’s talent reaches a peak that can no longer be perfected, after which there can only be bending. The context and mood of the Mestalla match seem written from a dystopian script. Right there, at the end of the world as we know it, the talent of one of the best players who has passed to Italy in the last fifteen years is consecrated.

When the championships resume, Ilicic will no longer be the same as before. Described by classmates as a personality introverted e melancholic, the Slovene suffers perhaps more than others from that period of alienation from sociability. Football closes its eyes when Josip Ilicic is one of the best players around, and when he reopens them Ilicic has also changed in the personal sphere: “Once I was seriously thinking of quitting because I couldn’t take it anymore” reveals at that time about a past moment in his career. In the following season, Ilicic found good physical shape and other moments of signature football. However, his brushstrokes are increasingly intermittent and melancholic, seem to carry with them the awareness that the peak reached at the beginning of 2020 cannot be replicated. A peak that lasted about three months and which will remain forever trapped in amber for the Bergamo fans, who greeted him last September at the time of Ilicic’s farewell – after 173 games, 60 goals, 44 assists and emotions that cannot be translated into numbers as “the best purée around Bergamo”.

At the same height, is a mountain range more impressive or a solitary peak on a plateau? As easily verifiable by some tests based on optical illusions, a solitary top is more impressed by its extraordinary nature. What if it were the same for sports careers? If we consider their peak in terms of performance and not as constancy maintained over the years, Could Josip Ilicic have been the best in the world? It is a statement that without a question mark could seem heretical, but not if we narrow the time interval, if we think of a born and died football between December 2019 and March 2020, precisely in correspondence with the escalation of the Covid. In that segment of time, at the end of a world without masks, in the twilight of pre-pandemic humanity, it was no blasphemy to say that Josip Ilicic was the best player in the world.

(edited by Alessandro Di Nardo)