Ilkay Gündogan: Looking back seems almost unreal

Ilkay Gündogan is one of the best midfielders in the world . Two more wins and the German would crown his career. This was not foreseeable for a long time. But Gündogan worked harder than many of his critics gave him credit for.

Roy Keane could almost physically feel the stroke of genius. “Brilliant finish, brilliant goal,” enthused the Manchester United legend when Ilkay Gündogan gave Manchester City the lead at Everton last Sunday. In his 300th competitive game for the designated English champions, the German national player scored a goal that even ball virtuosos would find difficult to replicate – at least not without suffering a dislocation or worse.

“The first touch is amazing, but the second – gosh, I can feel my hips when I see that,” said Keane, now a Sky pundit. Standing with his back to the goal, Gündogan had accepted a cross ball from Riyad Mahrez with his right thigh. He bounced the ball up, took a step back, then picked it up with his instep, slid it to the side of the foot – and somehow placed it in the goal. In fact, it’s impossible to score from that position and posture. But Gündogan made it. Just two minutes later he put the 2-0 up on Erling Haaland. In the second half he then flicked a free kick into the upper left corner of the goal to set the final score.

Ilkay Gundogan is one of the key players at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola Quelle: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Gundogan, 32, is in the shape of his life. The fact that City’s third championship title in a row is becoming more and more likely has a lot to do with the midfield strategist, in addition to Kevin De Bruyne’s offensive actions and Haaland’s goals. “He keeps showing his quality, his importance for the team and his commitment to all of us and the club. He can do everything and he does everything well,” said Pep Guardiola. The Catalan makes no secret of the fact that Gündogan, who moved to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, is one of his key players.

Guardiola fights for Gundogan

This, in turn, also worries the coach. Because it is becoming more and more likely that after seven years the cooperation could come to an end. Gündogan’s contract expires. So far, he’s keeping a low profile about the future. Of course there are talks, he announced a few weeks ago. But “nothing has been decided yet.” This is probably due to the fact that FC Barcelona in particular is stubbornly courting him. Guardiola seems to know about this fact, he is fighting for Gündogan. “Nobody knows what happens. Maybe he’ll stay here in the end,” he explained.

A quick decision should not be expected. There are still too many challenges ahead. This Wednesday, Real Madrid will play the second leg in the semi-finals of the Champions League (9 p.m., DAZN and in the WELT live ticker). For the club, a long-awaited wish would come true if they won the premier class. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, the chances are not bad, at least with regard to a return to the final after 2021. “Of course we want to win this title. It’s our big dream,” said Gündogan.

Above all, it would also be his personal one: he has been struggling for a decade, since the lost Champions League final in 2013, when he lost 2-1 to FC Bayern with BVB. He still lacks this title.

2011: BVB coach Jürgen Klopp and his additions Marvin Bakalorz, Ilkay Gündogan, Moritz Leitner, Chris Löwe and Ivan Perisic (from left). Behind: sports director Michael Zorc Source: pa/dpa/Bernd Thissen

Gündogan has come a long way, overcome resistance and worked hard on himself. Harder than many of his critics gave him credit for. He no longer has much in common with the slightly too casual talent he was when he came to Dortmund in 2011. It seems almost unreal, but back then, after only six months at BVB, he was considered a bad buy. He lacked training diligence and had weight problems. At times he was even taken out of training by the then BVB coach Jürgen Klopp. They said he should think about it. Later, an inflammation of the nerve roots in his spine made him unable to play for a year and a half. Rumors of disability made the rounds.

“When Ilkay says something, everyone listens”

In Manchester, too, there was an initial setback. After a cruciate ligament rupture in December 2016, he was absent for nine months. It took a while for him to get back into shape. But Gündogan, who was often in competition with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos in the national team, has made it: no one disputes that anymore, he has become one of the best midfielders in the world.

For Guardiola he is something like his extended arm. “When Ilkay says something, everyone listens,” said the coach. The question is, however, how much longer will “Guadiola’s loyal lieutenant” (Manchester Evening News) be speaking to his fellow players? There are many indications that Gündogan will move on again. Maybe with the Champions League trophy.