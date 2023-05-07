Home » I’ll put my hand in the fire for this group, Kempný likes. He regrets the injury of his partner
Sports

I’ll put my hand in the fire for this group, Kempný likes. He regrets the injury of his partner

by admin

A poor performance at the end of the Czech Hockey Games, the national team lost to Switzerland 2:3 without several supports and finished third. At the same time, defender Michal Kempný opened the scoring after half a minute. “We lacked a little energy, our legs didn’t move much. And the Swiss played excellently,” said the experienced defender, who was supposed to play in a defensive pair with 19-year-old David Jiříček. “We wanted to enjoy it together, but we only played a few substitutions,” the Sparta defender regretted. Jiříček was limited by an injured ankle from Saturday’s duel.

See also  Prestia's company two golds in triathlon

You may also like

Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in...

report those responsible – Corriere TV

Scudetto party in Naples: energy and colours. Pictures

Football: Offensive show gives Dortmund more hope

Juventus, tomorrow the reasons for the capital gains...

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Juventus (0-2)

Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title...

In praise of getting lost – SportOutdoor24

Tanzer and Auer eliminated early at the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy