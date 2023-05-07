I’ll put my hand in the fire for this group, Kempný likes. He regrets the injury of his partner

A poor performance at the end of the Czech Hockey Games, the national team lost to Switzerland 2:3 without several supports and finished third. At the same time, defender Michal Kempný opened the scoring after half a minute. “We lacked a little energy, our legs didn’t move much. And the Swiss played excellently,” said the experienced defender, who was supposed to play in a defensive pair with 19-year-old David Jiříček. “We wanted to enjoy it together, but we only played a few substitutions,” the Sparta defender regretted. Jiříček was limited by an injured ankle from Saturday’s duel.

