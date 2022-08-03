“I’ll be there in the film too, they chose a boy to play me at the age of the cinematographic story, in 1957 I was twelve …”. Piero Ferrari, the son of the Drake, follows with amused participation the making of the Hollywood film dedicated to his father Enzo. The great director Michael Mann, the author of Heat with Al Pacino and De Niro, is shooting these days between Modena and the province. “Just think that in the past Al Pacino and De Niro were among the candidates to play dad – sighs the vice president of the company from Maranello -. But they were other projects, which did not go through”. Now Mann has chosen for the role Adam Driver, the new American superstar, also protagonist of the latest Star Wars trilogy. “I like it a lot. And then Driver in Italian means driver, so I would say that we are here!”. How does it feel to see dad on the big screen? “Eh, I have to separate the emotional element from the viewer’s judgment, even if it’s not easy for me…”. Sergio Castellitto was Enzo Ferrari for the Mediaset fiction, almost twenty years ago. “And he was very good, he dug into the folds of the character. Remo Girone, who plays my father in the film about dualism with Ford in the 1960s, was exemplary too. Except that …”. Only what? “The actor has nothing to do with it, but the Americans invented it, Matt Damon and Chris Bale show that dad went in person to attend a 24 Hours of Le Mans and instead he is a false historian, the father from Maranello does not moved “. Well, they’re called poetic licenses, more or less. “In fact, I realize it. That is why I said that the emotional aspect prevails in me.” What do you mean? “You look at the Enzo Ferrari in the film and I’m sure Mann will do something nice, I hope he wins the Oscar. But I have dad in mind, that …