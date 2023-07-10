Home » Illegal Recruitment and Profiteering in the Name of Asian Games Security: Suspect Arrested
Illegal Recruitment and Profiteering in the Name of Asian Games Security: Suspect Arrested

Under the pretext of recruiting security personnel for the upcoming Asian Games, a suspect has been arrested for illegally hoarding security resources and manipulating prices for personal gain. The arrest was made by the Shangcheng police in Hangzhou during their crackdown on public security.

The police discovered that criminals had been recruiting security guards under the guise of providing services for the Asian Games. However, upon arrival in Hangzhou, many applicants found that they had not received any work arrangements, causing significant social repercussions. In response to this issue, the Shangcheng police promptly formed a specialized team to investigate the matter.

Their investigation led to the arrest of a suspect named Sun, who was found in possession of multiple forged security company seals. It was revealed that Sun, a 36-year-old man and the legal representative of a human resources company, had forged the seals, fabricated labor contracts, and recruited security personnel from other provinces under the pretense of hiring for the Asian Games. All of this was done to manipulate the security market and increase profits.

Sun has since been detained by the public security organs in accordance with the law, and the case is currently under further investigation.

The Hangzhou police are reminding the public to be cautious and vigilant. They emphasize that the number of security guards required for the Asian Games, Asian Paralympic Games venues, and the Asian Games Village in Hangzhou is not extensive, and the registered security guards in Hangzhou are sufficient to meet the security needs of the event. They assure that no security companies associated with the Hangzhou Asian Games project have recruited security guards under the name of the Games.

The police also stress that all online and offline information regarding recruitment for Asian Games security is false. They urge everyone to be cautious and report any illegal activities to the authorities immediately. They encourage affected individuals to seek legal remedies.

Furthermore, the Hangzhou police are taking a tough stance against those involved in illegally recruiting individuals on the pretext of Asian Games security. They vow to thoroughly investigate and punish any companies, organizations, or individuals found engaging in such practices.

As Hangzhou prepares to host the Asian Games, authorities are determined to ensure the safety and security of all participants and visitors, and any attempts to exploit this event for personal gain will be met with swift and stringent action.

