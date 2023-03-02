Home Sports Illinois’ Matthew Mayer returns to practice after ‘caffeine poisoning’
Sports

Illinois’ Matthew Mayer returns to practice after ‘caffeine poisoning’

by admin
Illinois’ Matthew Mayer returns to practice after ‘caffeine poisoning’

The calendar has officially flipped to March, which means college basketball players across the country have been gearing up for the home stretch of the season. Well, most college basketball players.

Illinois swingman Matthew Mayer has some extra gearing up to do after missing multiple days of practice this week thanks to a bout of what he called “caffeine poisoning.” Mayer suffered the ailment after he drank several energy drinks and stayed up playing video games after the Illini’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

“I literally had six [energy drinks] the day of the [Ohio State] game,” Mayer told local media after returning to practice Wednesday. “I had one before, but I have five hours because I had a caffeine-induced euphoria to play video games. I could barely get out of bed the next day. It was basically a caffeine hangover.”

Illinois is currently slated to be a No. 7 seed as the 26th-best team in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field per Mike DeCourcy’s latest projections. Hopefully for Illinois fans, there won’t be any more caffeine-fueled absences for the Illini as they fight for higher seeding in a competitive Big Ten.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

College Basketball

Illinois Fighting Illini

Big Ten

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  All business goes through London Chelsea insists on De Ligt

You may also like

How Mario Lemieux Beat Cancer — And Started...

Juve, Danilo renews until 2025 – Football

Juventus, Miretti aims to return against Roma –...

what they said after Cremonese-Roma-breaking latest news

Messi gives 35 gold iPhones to his Argentina...

MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 17 Kansas City...

Get the most out of your PS5 with...

How long does it take for Social Security...

The Paris Olympics dream of being “cyclable”

Céline Boutier 14e, Elizabeth Szokol en tête du...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy