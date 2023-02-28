Home Sports Illness during boxing training, serious Daniele Scardina
Illness during boxing training, serious Daniele Scardina

Illness during boxing training, serious Daniele Scardina

The 30-year-old fell ill in the gym and was urgently transported, in red code, to the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milan)

Daniele Scardina (Photo Ansa)

Daniele Scardina was taken ill during training in the gym and is in serious condition in the hospital. The 30-year-old boxer, who recently moved into the light heavyweight category, was underwent head surgery at the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milano).

Illness in the gym

The illness of “King Toretto” occurred in the FitSquare of Buccinasco (Milan), a series of gyms specializing in combat arts such as boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing. According to what was reported by the Carabinieri of the Corsico Company, who report to the Provincial Command of Milan, Scardina interrupted a training session prematurely because he felt unwell, and after a while, in the locker room, he felt pain in his ear and then in his leg and fell to the ground, losing consciousness. At the moment it is not certain if he was hit during the training, which he was carrying out with a sparring partner, but in any case all witnesses reportedly reported that it was light training

The rescues

Emergency services were called immediately and on the postor, in via Enrico Fermi 9, the 118 doctors arrived and immediately assessed his conditions as very serious, intubating him and transporting him urgently, to code red, at the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milan), which is located in the same southern area of ​​the Milanese hinterland. There he would have undergone surgery. His conditions are still serious but stationary.

Participation in Dancing with the Stars

Daniele “Toretto” Scardina was born and lives in Rozzano, where he is very popular and loved. In addition to his sports career, he is known by the general public for having been engaged to Diletta Leotta and for having participated in the Rai uno talent show in 2020 “Dancing with the Stars”. In the gym he was training for the next match, where he was to debut as a light heavyweightscheduled for Friday 24 March at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

