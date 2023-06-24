I’m a belligerent type and I don’t normally kick people, laughed the Czech medalist

Kraków (from our correspondent) – She was originally engaged in gymnastics, but left it. “I was afraid to do somersaults and things like that,” she admits. But she wanted to continue playing sports, and her younger brother, who was originally engaged in Korean martial arts, served as her inspiration.

“I went to see him once and the coach insisted that I try him too,” she recounts. She allowed herself to be convinced and had no regrets. “I immediately fell in love with it and knew it was the sport for me,” she admits. What did she like the most? “In training, you lose your reaction, you can kick people, which is normally not possible,” he laughs. “I’m a belligerent type,” he admits.

Photo: Profimedia.cz

Taekwondo player Dominika Hronová (left) in an archive photo.

Now she has reached her greatest success. “I wouldn’t have believed it in the morning, but I gave it my all and the bronze is absolutely great,” cheered the graduate of the police academy, who is now studying civil planning at the Czech Technical University.

Taekwondo has been a fixed part of the Olympic program since the 2000 Sydney Games, and Hronová also dreams of starting under five rings. “Progress from the ranking is not relevant for me, the top five will pass there, but we will be preparing for the qualification next year,” the Formula 1 and Max Verstappen fan is looking forward to the March tournament in Berlin.

