The former midfielder of Parma, Juve and the national team, Dino Baggio, speaks to the microphones of Tv7 Triveneta, during the transmission Tuttincampo Spogliatoi, and, in relation to the death of Gianluca Vialli, releases statements that cause discussion. “We need to investigate the substances we took in that period. There has always been doping. We need to understand if certain supplements have done any harm over time. I’m scared too, it’s happening to too many players”. Watch the video of his speech

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

