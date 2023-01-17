Home Sports ”I’m afraid, we should investigate the substances” – Video news
Sports

”I’m afraid, we should investigate the substances” – Video news

by admin
”I’m afraid, we should investigate the substances” – Video news

The former midfielder of Parma, Juve and the national team, Dino Baggio, speaks to the microphones of Tv7 Triveneta, during the transmission Tuttincampo Spogliatoi, and, in relation to the death of Gianluca Vialli, releases statements that cause discussion. “We need to investigate the substances we took in that period. There has always been doping. We need to understand if certain supplements have done any harm over time. I’m scared too, it’s happening to too many players”. Watch the video of his speech
See also  Earthquake in Florence, another strong shock in the evening - breaking latest news

You may also like

tragedy in the family, one dead and two...

Udinese and Sottil’s short blanket

Sonia Bruganelli: “I spend Paolo Bonolis’ money, I...

Rhythmic scandal, the denunciation of the French champion...

Pordenone without his guide Burrai

Dino Baggio on Vialli: ‘Investigate the substances taken’

The Apu is still waiting to change gears

Borgo Valbelluna unreachable? De Battista brakes: “There is...

Inter, Inzaghi’s press conference for the Super Cup

Gesteco, when a company is also in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy