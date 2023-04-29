“I’m always in the sights” – breaking latest news

The Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke in the press conference before the away match in Bologna to go back to the dispute at the San Siro: «Why what happened? Brought back by whom?”

Merry against everyone. The voltage does not drop in the house Juve after the elimination from the Italian Cup and also on the eve of the championship match a Bologna the coach shows the same nervousness he showed in the San Siro changing rooms, with the double outburst towards the Inter managers and its players. «When Juve loses, people have a lot of imagination and inferences are brought up and things that are not true are written – he attacks -. There was no confrontation with the players». What happened in the San Siro changing rooms? The answer is cold: «Because what happened? Reported by whom? Give me the names… Let’s think about tomorrow’s match». Max sarcastically points out that «I in particular are always in the viewfinder but for me it’s fun. You stimulate me on this», he says addressing the audience of journalists. “When I stop, you’ll have to target another one…».

Allegri: «Future at Juventus? I don’t have to defend myself from anything.”

Then, when asked what needs to happen between now and the end of the season to be satisfied and worthy of confirmation, he reacts with a hard face: «Satisfied with a fourth place? There are smarter questions… I don’t have to tell you now what I would be satisfied with, there are still 35 days left in the season. Confirmation is the company’s problem, not mine. I returned to Juve knowing the difficulty of going back to winning right away. I don’t have to defend myself against anything, I have to think only of working as I have always done and out of respect for the fans I can only offer great honesty, great professionalism and great commitment. If at the end of the year the work hasn’t been satisfactory for the club, he will make decisions because the coach is responsible for everything.”.