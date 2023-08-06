Home » «I’m fine both mentally and physically»- Corriere TV
«I’m fine both mentally and physically»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Dream return for Simone Biles to competitions after a two-year break to treat mental health problems. The American gymnastics star handily won the US Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that cheered her on every round, Biles earned top scores in three of the four contests she entered. Biles has no longer shown any signs of the mental block that forced her to withdraw from competition at the 2020 Olympics. The next appointment for the multiple Olympic champion is the US championship in San Jose later this month, a further step closer at the Paris 2024 Games. “I feel good both mentally and physically,” the gymnast said satisfied after the competition. “I’m continuing to work on myself and go to therapy,” she explained. (LaPresse/AP)

August 6, 2023 – Updated August 6, 2023, 4:36 pm

