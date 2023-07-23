“I’m fine,” but he doesn’t want to go back to his family

“Thank you for everything you are doing for me.” He doesn’t add anything else. Amina contacted by phone by a friend. The 18-year-old, of Moroccan origin, citizen… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

“Thank you for everything you are doing for me.” He doesn’t add anything else Amina telephoned by a friend. There 18 years old, of Moroccan originItalian citizen and resident since birth a Castelnuovo in Cilento doesn’t add anything else. He only confirms that everything he said in his release letter is true and quickly hangs up the phone. Then silence. The girl beaten, threatened and disowned by her mother and sister because she fell in love with a schoolmate and chose to dress like her western peers, she has lost track of her and has no desire to find them.

There has been no news of her since, after completing her high school exams, she moved away from home. A brief stay in a safe house in the Cilento hinterland where she was accompanied by social workers, then the young student went missing. Amina broke, for the first time, the silence just a few days ago when up GoFundMe has launched the appeal “help me build a future”: many have responded and so far ten thousand euros have been raised. Meanwhile she changed the phone number. The new one only gave it to a few friends. The girl also closed her Instagram profile. Only one photo remained on her page and the word “dead” as the only information. It is as if Amina beaten, repudiated by her family because she wants to live like her western peers had decided to close the accounts with the past.

The girl wants to look ahead, think about her future and make her dreams come true. The money raised with the American crowdfunding platform will be used to enroll in university. Amina wants to become a doctor. She promised her dad who is no longer here. The girl graduated with honors from the Leonardo Da Vinci scientific high school in Vallo della Lucania. «She has always been a model student – ​​recalls the head teacher Antonio Iannuzzelli – Amina is a calm girl, attentive, good and prepared». Her dramatic story came like a bolt from the blue among the teachers and fellow students. Perhaps the girl had only confided in her closest friends. Closing the school year and graduating was not easy for her. Three months ago when her mother and sister found out through an acquaintance that she was engaged to a boy from Vallo, they immediately told her that school was over for her, that she would never go there again even if she begged until her death.

«They wanted to deprive me of the most important thing in my life: the only place where I could demonstrate my abilities and where I could be myself – said Amina – I collapsed at this news. I had to beg for three continuous days morning and night with no sleep. They finally agreed to let me finish high school since it was a month away and people would get suspicious if I did the other way around. They told me to write down the school timetable, the minutes of the break, the teachers’ numbers, the timetable of the bus and where it stops each day. They threatened me to come to school by surprise to ask if I talked to any boys so I would have to be good if I wanted to finish those few days of school. I had to forget about university thus destroying all my dreams of becoming a doctor. According to them I should have worked for the rest of my life with a family member who could control me, I should never have gone out, I should have thought only about regaining my trust and doing as my mother and sister told me, so everything would go back to normal. After the high school exam they planned to take me to the doctor to check if I was still a virgin or not».

Instead, Amina chose freedom. You have reported everything to the police and to the public opinion. She was entrusted to the social workers of the Vallo della Lucania anti-violence center. On her case there is one investigation underway by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Over time, Amina, through the tenacity and determination she has shown, will surely be able to find a balance between the past and the present, using her story as she has already done to transform the difficulties that life has brought her to encounter into opportunities for growth. Hers was an escape for freedom and for victory. «We are all with her – the words of a contemporary from Castelnuovo Cilento – we have many Moroccan families who have been part of our community for years. We have never heard a story like it. Amina deserves all our support.” Antonello, owner of a pastry shop in Velina, knows Amina well «An adorable girl, we would never have imagined that she was experiencing such a drama. We are close to her.”

