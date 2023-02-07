Adana Demirspor coach talks about what happened in Turkey on social media

«I wanted to reassure everyone that I’m fine, the team is fine. Unfortunately we have many family members of our players involved. The club is organizing transfers to other cities for us, the players and their families. What has hit Turkey is a world drama, a surreal situation, I pray for all the people involved »: this is how Vincenzo Montella made his voice heard (with a story on Instagram), after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on 6 February.

Vincenzo Montella has been in Turkey for two years, he coaches Adana Demirspor, a football team that plays in the Super Lig. On Sunday afternoon they left Adana for the match against Umraniyespor, which was later postponed.

“My players were woken up by family members who were on the street. It was raining heavily in Adana and an apocalyptic scenario of still undefined proportions was foreshadowing before their eyes »he told Corriere. «My children from Italy call me every hour, they want me to come home. I reassured them but now I would like to hug them tightly. I need it physically, and emotionally too. I feel like a lucky man, I came close to a huge tragedy” (continue reading here)