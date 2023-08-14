I’m glad I like it. But the main thing is that we tuned in to the winning wave, claimed Vodháněl from Olomouc

“It was very difficult for us. We wanted to quickly play them to the sides from the beginning, but we didn’t succeed. They moved well in the center block and we couldn’t create as many chances as we imagined. Actually, we only had one at the end of the half, when I hit it decently with my right foot, but the goalkeeper blocked it,” he noted.

According to him, after the break, Sigma started to run more behind the defense and there was an improvement. “However, it was the first goal that broke everything,” he emphasized. “I guided the ball from the side to the center, I was surprised how it opened up in front of me, so I headed for the post and cleaned it up,” he described the opening shot and then picked up a quick reaction to Teplice’s equalizing goal, which was scored by 20-year-old Serbian substitute Nemanja Krsmanovič with a superb bomb.

“It didn’t put us down and we kept playing our game. First, Juraj Chvátal had a great chance, but he hit the side net. Then me. I passed to the back post, it was shot, I wanted to hit the goal and it fell there, for which I am happy,” admitted the twenty-six-year-old footballer, who did not know at that moment that the goal was his own, when the ball was headed into the net by the Teplic stopper.

He hit for the second time in four rounds so far. “I’m glad that I like it. More importantly, however, we tuned into a winning streak after the defeat at Sparta. I hope it continues like this and it doesn’t matter who scores the goals. Above all, let the team do well,” he added.

He also earned praise from Sigma’s coach Václav Jílek after the match. “He helped us to three points with his individual performance in the final phase. He is great in terms of technique. In terms of game quality, a European player who meets the highest parameters in terms of first touch, release in small spaces and finishing,” praised Jílek.

“But it also has to be kept under wraps. This in relation to working backwards. I won’t forgive him here. But when he decides the matches, sometimes you turn a blind eye. But he has to fulfill the basic things, just like everyone else, and I think he understands and respects that. But it can be even better and more interesting,” he added in one breath.

He described the victory as well-deserved, but at the same time hard-earned, and considering Teplice’s chances in the end, also lucky. “We played slowly, we didn’t have a good offensive position, so we couldn’t overcome the first or second wave of the opponent. We weren’t able to threaten the goal like that and that was the problem. After the break, when we improved, we complicated things again with set pieces from which the opponent threatened and equalized. But the team reacted perfectly to it, and I appreciate that a lot. As well as the nine points we have after four rounds,” he noted.

However, according to him, a good entry into the competition does not mean that the team should be heading somewhere. “That can be done after eight, ten games. Then it will have some value. But next time we can go to Pilsen calmly, without pressure. I believe it will help us and we will keep collecting points,” Jílek added.

