“I’m in shock, my family is destroyed and Mauro Icardi wanted to leave football” – breaking latest news

The revelations to his journalist friend Angel de Brito: «He told me that he is still in shock and is trying to become aware of what he has. He will be treated in Buenos Aires »

“I found out about my illness on television. I was in the hospital but I didn’t know anything. At first the nurses arrived crying and hugged me and I said to Mauro: “I’m about to die and they won’t tell me.” I panicked because I didn’t know what was going on.” This is what emerges from the story of the Argentine journalist Angel de Brito, to whom Wanda Nara entrusted her first version of the facts on her reaction to the disease that struck her. The journalist, very close to Icardi’s wife, revealed some unpublished details of the disease that struck her (according to rumors it would be leukemia, even if the show girl has never confirmed): «He told me exactly what treat, but I won’t say that word until she does. She told me that she is still in shock and she is trying to become aware of what she has ».

On July 14, after Icardi’s wife-agent was hospitalized in Buenos Aires, the Argentine media, as mentioned, immediately spoke of leukemia, upsetting the family of Wanda Nara (who has five children, three with Maxi Lopez and two with the former Nerazzurri striker, current husband). Reconstruction she did not confirm on her Instagram profile a few days later (“I’m waiting for the exams, a diagnosis that I didn’t have was taken for granted”), just as she did not confirm the return to Milan for treatment.

Indeed, he accompanied Maurito to Istanbul, as Galatasaray bought him outright (10 million euros to PSG) from the Turkish club. And the couple was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of a crowd, who showed them great affection with lots of banners dedicated to her. Now, in fact, it is Angel de Brito who shares the story of the Argentine showgirl: «She began treatment in the second Argentine clinic she visited, to undergo tests, and insisted on the fact that her idea is to continue treatment with a Argentine doctor recommended by Susana Giménez (actress friend of Wanda). You will speak publicly about the disease when you return to Buenos Aires. But for now she is focused on her care and her family. At one point it was even speculated that she would be treated in Milan or Turkey. But she is very happy with the treatment received in the clinic where she went and where they diagnosed the disease », continued the Argentinean reporter.

And again: «Yes, it was hard because he discovered it on television. No one told her nor did they confirm a diagnosis initially. Then she asked the doctors to tell her the truth. Icardi has even considered giving up his football career. It took 12 days to give her a precise diagnosis and they talked about it on television for days ». In short, Angel de Brito seems to confirm everything and also reveals what Wanda Nara’s reaction would have been: «At that moment I panicked – Wanda would have said – because I didn’t know what was happening to me. Everything went through my mind. The children cried, while all the media covered it. My family was destroyed. Mauro wanted to leave football. My sister Zaira had come running back from vacation. My mother lay down on the floor. I felt like the world was falling on my head. But then I became even stronger: this way I showed everyone that I was fine, even if everything was falling apart».

