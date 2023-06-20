I’m male and you have to call me him

Marco Mazzoli and the other males remaining in the race, Andrea Lo Cicero and Luca Vetrone, joked and made a joke about the actor’s sexual orientation, who vented on Twitter.

Gian Maria Sainato he vented on Twitter to attack Marco Bouquets and the other finalists remaining in the race. In fact, during the first part of the program, when Ilary Blasi gave them a hint as to who had won the flash televoting among those eliminated from the last episode, she said: “she IS a woman”. Marco Mazzoli and the other males remaining in the race, Andrea Lo Cicero and Luca Vetrone, joked about the actor’s sexual orientation: “So it’s Gian Maria!”. The actor did not like it and published his outburst on Twitter.

Gian Maria Sainato’s tweet

Gian Maria Sainato published his tweet in real time, compared to when the joke that saw him as the protagonist occurred. A harsh outburst for the actor: “I’m a MALE and you have to call me HIM, damn it!”. Many followers have endorsed him.

Marco Mazzoli and Gian Maria Sainato, an eternal clash

Marco Mazzoli and Gian Maria Sainato had very tough clashes during their journey together. The star of the 105 Zoo had been very clear: “I’m not interested in talking to a fake person like you, who has been trying in every way to cause trouble for two weeks. Go do soap operas, you have the wrong job. Victimhood of the caz**, fake, I don’t accept it. I’m 51 years old, should a kid like you teach me how to be in the world? Go fuck yourself. You like this (the camera, ed)”. In the confessional, however, Marco Mazzoli had explained – precisely in relation to Sainato’s impatience with his jokes: “If you have a problem, you come up to me and say: ‘Marco, do you mind not making jokes?’ I don’t accept being dragged into this stupid little game by a four-thousand-lire model”.