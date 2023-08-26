“I’m not resigning, it’s a social murder, I’m defending myself to the end”- Corriere TV

The words of the president of the Spanish Football Federation: “Fake feminism is a great scourge”

(LaPresse) Luis Manuel Rubiales he will not resign from the leadership of the Spanish Football Federation. He announced it himself during an assembly of the RFEF in the hall of the Ciudad Deportiva of Las Rozas, 20 kilometers from Madrid. The president of the Football Association had given a forced and non-consenting kiss on the mouth to the footballer Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney on August 20 last year. The player had immediately denounced the fact that she has aroused numerous controversies. Rubiales, however, has decided not to back down and continues to defend her position. “I’m not quitting! What have I done? Is a willing kiss reason enough for me to get out of here? Come on. I’m thankful to be in Spain because if anyone tries to do something so awful I can defend myself to the end. I’ll fight to the end end,” said the president of the Football Association. “Fake feminism is a big scourge in our country. They are trying to assassinate me,” he added. (Lapresse)

August 25, 2023 – Updated August 25, 2023, 5:17 pm

