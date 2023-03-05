Photogallery Photo: Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon Michal Krčmář at the finish line of the pursuit race in Nové Město in Moravia.Photo : Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon Photo: Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon Biathlete Michal Krčmář on the track during the pursuit race in Nové mesto in Moravia.Photo : Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon

Are you happy with the stable performance, or did you want to be higher?

I’m not sad about it, I’m not beating myself up about it. I still think it’s a high standard and I drive races where I’m at the front. I was fighting for a good position until the last stand, unfortunately I made two mistakes there, which pushed me to a little back positions.

Did you try to speed up the shooting on the last item?

I myself don’t know why the two errors popped up there. I shot to keep it under control, this shouldn’t happen and I’m sorry.

Do you still have your running form from the World Championships in Oberhof?

I’m still running around 10th to 15th, which is great, so I guess the form is holding up. It’s not bad emotionally either, although I had a bit of a crisis in the fourth round. But I don’t think that my performance has decreased, I still have some strength and I can regenerate. Even in the mix we can get a very good result on Sunday.

Photo: Jaroslav Loskot, CTK Michal Krčmář finished sixteenth in the fighter.Photo : Jaroslav Loskot, CTK

You are the only active competitor from the games in Sochi, did you manage to meet the members of the women’s relay team who received bronze medals in Nové Město?

Evicka was at the boarding house behind us. When it turned out like this, it’s great that the girls could get medals here in front of people, they had emotions and atmosphere so that it wasn’t luck in quotes.

How do you remember Sochi? You were like a little boy in the most successful company in the history of Czech biathlon, with six medals already.

It was a famous experience for me and I remember it very fondly. I hold those memories as high as the medal from PyeongChang because the whole team did well and I was in a position where I didn’t have to drive those results, nor was they expected of me. I like to say that I was there in the role of custodian and it was the best thing that could happen to Czech biathlon.

Photo: Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon Biathlete Michal Krčmář greets fans in Nové mesto in Moravia.Photo : Jaroslav Svoboda/Czech Biathlon

When you were the last active member of that team.