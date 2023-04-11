The Citizens coach avoids comments on his Italian colleague: «The coach is susceptible»

«No, I don’t want to talk about Napoli, otherwise il mister (Spalletti, ed) gets angry with me». Is the answer that Pep Guardiolamanager of Manchester City, gave to an Italian journalist during the press conference on the eve of Champions League challenge between the Citizens and Bayern Munich. “He’s susceptible… In Italy,” added Guadiola, making fun of the character of the Neapolitan coach.

A month ago Guardiola publicly praised Napoli, arguing that they were the strongest team in Europe at the time. But Spalletti didn’t take it well and replied piquedly: «It’s a little game you know to put pressure on the other, everyone does it, so he doesn’t make me proud. What do you do, put Napoli ahead of Manchester City who spend 900 million to make the team while we spend nine? You play the little game that takes you there, because then you’re sure to fall.” (LaPresse)