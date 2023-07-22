Home » «I’m not the strongest»- Corriere TV
Third career victory at the Tour de France for Matej Mohoric, who on Friday 21 July won the 19th stage, the Morais-en-Montagne-Poligny, of 173 kilometres, at a photo finish. At the end of the fraction the Slovenian appeared visibly moved. “This victory means a lot to me – he explains, still visibly moved – Being a cyclist is hard and cruel, you suffer a lot in preparation, you sacrifice your life and your family to be ready to be here,” he said. (LaPresse)

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 11:30am

