“I’m retiring next year.” The announcement of the Juventus defender – breaking latest news

Leonardo Bonucci says enough and announces his retirement at the end of the season. TO”When I stop playing next year, an era of defense will close, of way of interpreting the Italian defense», he said. The Juventus captain, 36 years old, in black and white since 2010 with a one-year interlude at Milan, thus announced his farewell to football. He does it in the special that Juventus dedicated to him with an interview in four clips on their Youtube channel to celebrate his 500 appearances with the black and white shirt.

“As a child when you chase the ball, you have the dream of wearing a shirt like that of Juve and succeeding 500 times means having made the history of Juve and it is a great emotion – he added -. Living in this shirt was like living in a dream for 12 years and inside me there is always that child who is happy to take the field because it was his dream».

Massimiliano Allegri had answered a question about Bonucci's possible retirement in the press conference prior to the match against Cremonese: «The end of one's career is up to each one individually. Leo is a smart boy and will choose for his future. It hit a historic milestone the other day, and very few did. I am proud and happy to have worked with him for so many years, even with bickering but in recent years he has been an extraordinary player. He has had these ailments but has always been present, he is a player who has always made himself available for the team when asked to play in conditions in which he is not well. If we go to the final can he make it? Let's see, they gave 15-20 days of prognosis, so we're at the limit », his words.