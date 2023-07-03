Home » I’m sad, it can’t be done. Wimbledon lost last year’s finalist
I’m sad, it can’t be done. Wimbledon lost last year’s finalist

“I’m sad to say this, but this year I have to opt out of Wimbledon,” said the world‘s 30th player, who lost to Novak Djokovic in a dramatic four-set battle in last year’s final, at a press conference. Due to health problems, he will miss his third Grand Slam tournament this year.

At the same time, he assured almost to the last moment that he was ready for Wimbledon and that he would be able to play in terms of health.

“But in Mallorca I felt pain in my wrist. As a precaution, I had an x-ray done, which showed that I had torn ligaments there. I did everything I could to play and I’m disappointed that I simply didn’t have enough time to get myself healthy for Wimbledon,” he explained.

The Australian stormer was supposed to start the match with the Belgian David Goffin on Monday. He will be replaced in the spider by the “lucky loser” from the qualification, who will be decided on Monday morning.

Kyrgios has played his only match on the circuit since injuring his knee in January, losing to China‘s Wu I-ping in Stuttgart.

