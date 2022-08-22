Home Sports I’m sorry!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid’s farewell party, and An fat also had red eyes – yqqlm
original title: reluctance!Casemiro burst into tears at Real Madrid farewell party, An Fat and red eyes

On August 22, Beijing time, La Liga giants Real Madrid held a farewell party for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. At the farewell meeting, Casemiro couldn’t hide his reluctance and wept, and Real Madrid coach Ancelotti also had red eyes.

Casemiro said that he has won many championships at Real Madrid, but the biggest achievement is that he trains every day at Real Madrid. He likes playing with Modric and Kroos and will never forget them.

Real Madrid president Florentino said: “Casemiro was one of our most special and important players of the last decade and I will never forget your performance against Dortmund. You have become our most important player. One of the important players, today is a very special day for Real Madrid. We are very proud of the history you made at Real Madrid, you played every game as if it were your last. Real Madrid is a very demanding company Club, you have contributed a lot to our history.”

Earlier, Premier League giants Manchester United have officially announced that the club signed Casemiro. It is reported that the transfer fee of this transaction is about 70 million euros. At 9 o’clock tonight, Beijing time, Casemiro will fly to Manchester, and then watch the “Double Red Club” of the Premier League that starts in the early morning of tomorrow.

