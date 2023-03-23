Interview of the defender with the Danish newspaper DR: «I trained continuously for two months and hadn’t done it for eight years. Physically I’m at the top.”

Not a great time at Milan for Simon Kjaer, who is suffering from Stefano Pioli’s change of formation on the bench, who resorted to a 3-4-2-1 after having lived through an unfortunate January. The Rossoneri seemed to be recovering, but this March they failed to give continuity to what, in fact, seemed like a rebirth. And now Kjaer from Denmark blurts out for the bench: “I’m tired of not playing,” said the defender, one of last season’s symbolic players, before the injury suffered in Marassi against Genoa in early December 2021. A knockout that he was forced to miss the rest of the season, which culminated with the Scudetto on May 22, 2022 in Reggio Emilia (3-0 at Sassuolo).

Those of the defender to the Danish newspaper DR are not exactly conciliatory statements: «I trained continuously for two months and I hadn’t done it for eight years. Physically they are at the top. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t. The Tottenham game was perhaps my best game since the injury. Haven’t played since and am obviously disappointed. I still have the same hunger and energy to play, I haven’t lost the desire to play when I was young. All this helps me to stay at a high level », he concluded. As mentioned, kjaer on 1 December 2022 Marassi was injured against Genoa after only 30 seconds. The time to attempt a recovery on an incursion by Cambiaso, which ended with the fall to the ground and the left knee which had twisted unnaturally. The operation two days later, on December 3, “arthroscopically on the left knee for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the reinsertion of the medial collateral ligament”. Then the slow recovery, the return to the field and the bench. And the impatience of those who know they can still give a lot to Milan in this Champions League race.