Home Sports «I’m tired of not playing»- breaking latest news
Sports

«I’m tired of not playing»- breaking latest news

by admin
«I’m tired of not playing»- breaking latest news

Interview of the defender with the Danish newspaper DR: «I trained continuously for two months and hadn’t done it for eight years. Physically I’m at the top.”

Not a great time at Milan for Simon Kjaer, who is suffering from Stefano Pioli’s change of formation on the bench, who resorted to a 3-4-2-1 after having lived through an unfortunate January. The Rossoneri seemed to be recovering, but this March they failed to give continuity to what, in fact, seemed like a rebirth. And now Kjaer from Denmark blurts out for the bench: “I’m tired of not playing,” said the defender, one of last season’s symbolic players, before the injury suffered in Marassi against Genoa in early December 2021. A knockout that he was forced to miss the rest of the season, which culminated with the Scudetto on May 22, 2022 in Reggio Emilia (3-0 at Sassuolo).

Those of the defender to the Danish newspaper DR are not exactly conciliatory statements: «I trained continuously for two months and I hadn’t done it for eight years. Physically they are at the top. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t. The Tottenham game was perhaps my best game since the injury. Haven’t played since and am obviously disappointed. I still have the same hunger and energy to play, I haven’t lost the desire to play when I was young. All this helps me to stay at a high level », he concluded. As mentioned, kjaer on 1 December 2022 Marassi was injured against Genoa after only 30 seconds. The time to attempt a recovery on an incursion by Cambiaso, which ended with the fall to the ground and the left knee which had twisted unnaturally. The operation two days later, on December 3, “arthroscopically on the left knee for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and the reinsertion of the medial collateral ligament”. Then the slow recovery, the return to the field and the bench. And the impatience of those who know they can still give a lot to Milan in this Champions League race.

See also  News Udinese – Here are Becao and Deulofeu: now their time has come

March 23, 2023 (change March 23, 2023 | 09:17)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Alice Acciarri: “eBay with women’s football to support...

Rome, Mourinho is waiting for the Friedkins to...

Power Outage Still Creating Havoc at SF General

China chooses Spain to discuss peace in Ukraine....

NBA, Phoenix Suns penalized for free throws against...

Verratti “National happy island, ko Psg doesn’t take...

Football: CR7 “a new chapter begins, I will...

«Going to Rome he lost 50 million»- breaking...

Character丨After being “stolen” from the Olympic dream, he...

Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s ‘a better man’ after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy