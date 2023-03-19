Home Sports “I’m unwatchable, remove me from the field”- Corriere TV
Sports

"I'm unwatchable, remove me from the field"- Corriere TV

"I'm unwatchable, remove me from the field"

The Italian tennis player eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger by the Russian Shevchenko

Matteo Berrettini defeated in the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Phoenix: the Roman tennis player lost against russo Shevchenkonumber 132 in the ranking. Not in top form, Berrettini let off steam after a turnover. «Are you taking me off the field? Take me off the field, I’m unwatchablehe said, then yelling to reiterate it, almost speaking to himself. “Unwatchable, unwatchable”
Berrettini had benefited from a wild card, entering the draw as top seed. Now waiting for him Masters 1000 a Miami.

