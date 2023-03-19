The Italian tennis player eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger by the Russian Shevchenko

Matteo Berrettini defeated in the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Phoenix: the Roman tennis player lost against russo Shevchenkonumber 132 in the ranking. Not in top form, Berrettini let off steam after a turnover. «Are you taking me off the field? Take me off the field, I’m unwatchablehe said, then yelling to reiterate it, almost speaking to himself. “Unwatchable, unwatchable”

Berrettini had benefited from a wild card, entering the draw as top seed. Now waiting for him Masters 1000 a Miami.