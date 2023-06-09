Home » IMAGE: Better and more modern. Fifteen years ago, Slavia opened a new Eden. Title
IMAGE: Better and more modern. Fifteen years ago, Slavia opened a new Eden. Title

IMAGE: Better and more modern. Fifteen years ago, Slavia opened a new Eden. Title

When the first competitive match was played at the brand new stadium in Prague’s Eden on May 17, 2008, Slavia won the title in front of sold-out stands. Since then, the local club has won the Champions Cup five more times, hosting the quarter-finals of the European and Conference Leagues as well as Champions League matches. The celebrations of the fifteenth anniversary of the most modern stand in the country culminate with the organization of the final of the Conference League or the youth Al Abtal Cup. See how the stadium has changed over time.

