Konrad Laimer will leave RB Leipzig on a free transfer after this season and switch to German record champions FC Bayern. Corresponding rumors about the 25-year-old defensive midfielder had been around for some time, on Wednesday evening the “Bild” reported that the transfer was perfect.

The ÖFB team player is said to have also had offers from Liverpool and Chelsea. Laimer has appeared in 123 games for Leipzig in the German Bundesliga since 2017.

Laimer, who came to Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2017, has long been associated with the record champions. The midfielder wanted to join FC Bayern last summer, but a transfer did not materialize after the Saxons vetoed it.

