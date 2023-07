Dynamo Dresden football players experienced an atmosphere similar to a home match in the warm-up match against Slavia. After noon, almost five thousand German fans in yellow set off on a march through Prague to the Fortuna Arena, where they filled the entire southern stand. Even with the use of pyrotechnics, they took care of a backdrop that is rarely seen in the Czech Republic. The packed stadium saw only two goals and a 1:1 draw.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook