Imanaga and Uwasawa to declare free agents on Tuesday

Two Japanese Baseball Stars to Enter MLB Free Agent Market

NEW YORK — Shota Imanaga, the pitcher who led Japan to victory in the final of the World Baseball Classic against the United States, and Naoyuki Uwasawa, a right-handed reliever for the Nippon Ham Fighters, are set to declare themselves free agents, giving Major League teams the opportunity to reach an agreement with them.

Imanaga, 30, is coming off a successful season with a 7-4 record and a 2.80 ERA in 22 starts for the Yokohama BayStars of the Central League. During the season, he struck out 172 batters and walked 24 in 148 innings. His impressive performance in the Classic finale showcased his skills, as he allowed a home run and four hits in two innings, with his fastball averaging 93.5 mph.

This marks the second time in recent months that a prominent Japanese pitcher has entered the free agent market in North America, with 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto becoming available to sign until January 4.

After eight seasons with Yokohama, Imanaga has a solid record of 64-50 and a 3.18 ERA, with 1,021 strikeouts and 280 walks in 1,002 2/3 innings.

On the other hand, Uwasawa, a 29-year-old right-handed reliever, is coming off a 9-9 season with a 2.96 ERA in 24 appearances out of the bullpen this year.

Under the agreement between MLB and Japanese professional baseball, the amount to be paid will be 20% of the first $25 million of a Major League contract, including bonuses and options. The percentage will be reduced to 17.5% on the next $25 million and 15% on any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplementary amount of 15% of any bonuses earned, pay scales and options exercised.

Major League teams will have until 5 p.m. on January 11 to reach an agreement with Imanaga and Uwasawa, ensuring that the competition will be fierce to secure the talents of these promising Japanese players.

