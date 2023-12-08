Home » Imanaga would be among Boston’s main targets (report)
Sports

Imanaga would be among Boston’s main targets (report)

by admin
Imanaga would be among Boston’s main targets (report)

The Boston Red Sox are on a mission to add depth to their starting pitching, and they have been actively pursuing free agents in recent days. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have expanded their list of options to include Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga. While Imanaga may not have garnered as much attention in the market as his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he has still established himself as an ace in his home country.

Heyman also revealed that the Red Sox had considered a reunion with Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, but he ultimately signed a four-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead, Boston has set its sights on Yamamoto and Imanaga.

In addition to their pursuit of Imanaga and Yamamoto, the Red Sox have also been in talks to sign Seth Lugo, as reported by Heyman. They have also expressed interest in Lucas Giolito, according to MLB Network analyst Jon Paul Morosi, and have been linked to Jordan Montgomery.

With the offseason in full swing, the Red Sox are clearly focused on bolstering their starting pitching rotation as they prepare for the upcoming season.

See also  Xtep's Running Shoe Bonus: How Long Can It Last amid Increasing Competition?

You may also like

Jannik Sinner has qualified for the quarterfinals of...

The skateboarding points competition of the Paris Olympics...

Champions League: Drama from the penalty spot –...

Inter Miami – Nashville SC live: Messi and...

Monopoli-Brindisi: a great draw which, however, is of...

China’s “Golden Flower” Yuan Yue enters the top...

Atletico Madrid wins penalty drama against Inter Milan

Atlético Madrid-Inter (2-1) (3-2 acr.) – Scattered Considerations

Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus shoot Dortmund into...

When is the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy