Imanaga would be among Boston’s main targets (report)

The Boston Red Sox are on a mission to add depth to their starting pitching, and they have been actively pursuing free agents in recent days. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have expanded their list of options to include Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga. While Imanaga may not have garnered as much attention in the market as his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he has still established himself as an ace in his home country.

Heyman also revealed that the Red Sox had considered a reunion with Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, but he ultimately signed a four-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead, Boston has set its sights on Yamamoto and Imanaga.

In addition to their pursuit of Imanaga and Yamamoto, the Red Sox have also been in talks to sign Seth Lugo, as reported by Heyman. They have also expressed interest in Lucas Giolito, according to MLB Network analyst Jon Paul Morosi, and have been linked to Jordan Montgomery.

With the offseason in full swing, the Red Sox are clearly focused on bolstering their starting pitching rotation as they prepare for the upcoming season.

