At the end of the race the Virtus Binasco coach Gianluca Imbriaco is satisfied as he comments on the first point won in Excellence by his team. A young but aggressive team that the coach is trying to shape in this start of the season.

«It is undoubtedly a good point, it was important to start with a positive result and we did it – highlights the Virtus coach -. We are not in the best of conditions yet and we have several heavy absences, but net of this I saw a concentrated and organized team that played a good match ».

Binasco was missing Damo, Mantelli and Modoni, while Cesana is gradually recovering from the injury and yesterday afternoon he was taken to the bench and then played the last twenty minutes. Virtus Binasco has returned from a complicated summer: convinced to compete in the Promotion Championship, it was then fished out in July in Excellence and changed its plans during the race.

«I’m happy with the organization I saw on the pitch – underlines Imbriaco -. We started a bit late compared to the others, since we only started the preparation on August 17th. For this reason, in these first races we are struggling a little on a physical level, but I am confident that, as the physical condition grows, the team can improve its performance ».

Finally, a thought for captain Cesana (for years in the Virtus squad also in the First and Promotion) who is recovering after his injury and yesterday played the last twenty minutes of the game. «He is still not very well, we initially recovered him for the bench and I made him play a remnant of the match to test his condition – concludes the technician-. He is our captain and technical leader. We can’t wait to get him back 100% because he can give a lot to this team ». A hope for Binasco who started their championship of Excellence in a positive way and aims to grow as the weeks go by.

On Sunday, the Binasca team will be on stage in the home of another newly promoted city of Cantù, which yesterday imposed a match against Parisi at the Vogherese. –