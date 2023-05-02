IMF Lombardia honors Undersecretary Magoni – Sport Marketing News

“As a motorcyclist from ‘Bergamo’ it is a great pleasure to receive the honorary card of the FMI (Italian Motorcycling Federation) from the president Ivan Bidorini. Bergamo with its province has always been a protagonist in the world thanks to the passion and great driving force of the champions who represent us”. He does not hide the appreciation of you, Lara Magoni, undersecretary of the Lombardy Region with responsibility for Youth and Sport, for having received from the president of Federmoto Lombardia, Ivan Bidorini, the honorary membership of the Italian Motorcycle Federation.

Bergamo pride, for those who come from a land that between speed and enduro, once called motor regularity, has experienced years of glory thanks to important names, winners in important national and international competitions. Above all the ‘Valli Bergamasche’, historically a European Championship test, which later became a world championship, of the enduro discipline.

“It was a pleasure to have met Undersecretary Magoni – said Bidorini – a meeting between sportsmen and motorcyclists. The IMF regional committee particularly appreciates that Magoni is dedicated to the problems of sport, motorcycling and youth issues. We have found a great willingness and propensity to address the problems of motorcycling and beyond. Ideas and cues collected during our meeting which, in our opinion, if well developed, will be able to give a significant boost to the sporting activity of the whole of Lombardy”.

“There are many lovers of two wheels in Lombardy, thanks to the fact that our region offers breathtaking itineraries – added Magoni -. From the Alps, to the lakes, passing through cities of art and much more. A succession of territories, locations and routes that cannot leave riders curious to get to know Lombardy on the road indifferent”.

“As a sportswoman – observed the undersecretary in conclusion – I cannot fail to mention the great Lombard champions who, on their bikes, made entire generations of fans dream. One of all the great Giacomo Agostini, the first true Italian legend of two wheels, with his unmatched 15 world titles in speed”.