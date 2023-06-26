Immanuel Pherai: Hamburger SV reports on new tens of enforcement

Hamburg Immanuel Pherai

The Hamburger SV reported in terms of new tens enforcement

Status: 24.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Immanuel Pherai, here still in the Eintracht jersey from Braunschweig, is supposed to lead HSV into the first division

Source: dpa

The playmaker changes from Eintracht Braunschweig to the Elbe. He is to fill the position of Sonny Kittel, who recently said goodbye with a slight resentment.

Hamburger SV have signed playmaker Immanuel Pherai from league competitor Eintracht Braunschweig. Both second division football teams announced this on Saturday. The 22-year-old Dutchman has signed a contract with HSV until 2027. The clubs have agreed not to disclose the transfer details.

“His development, especially last season at Eintracht Braunschweig, finally prompted us to deal with him and a move to HSV early on and intensively,” said board member Jonas Boldt. The Hanseatic League would have had Pherai on their list as a junior Bundesliga player.

Pherai came to Lower Saxony from the second team at Borussia Dortmund before last season. The attacking midfielder scored ten goals in 29 competitive games for Eintracht and prepared seven more goals. “With his performances, he played a large part in our relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga,” said Braunschweig’s sporting director Peter Vollmann.

The attacking midfielder is the replacement for Sonny Kittel, who did not get a new contract with HSV and is leaving the club after four years. Pherai takes Kittel’s shirt number 10.

Kittel had not only said goodbye with warm words in the past week. On Wednesday, the midfielder confirmed his departure from the second division soccer team in an emotional statement and also criticized the sporting leadership. “I was repeatedly told that they would like to get together as soon as possible, but unfortunately there hasn’t been an offer to date,” said the midfielder on Instagram on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. Almost two years ago he expressed his desire to stay at HSV for a longer period of time.

Kittel explained under a photo with the caption “Thank you Hamburg” that he “loved being able to play football in this jersey”. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” had already reported on the upcoming farewell on Tuesday evening. HSV also confirmed on Wednesday that the expiring contract would not be extended.