The African anticyclone returns to Italy

This Spring launch will never cease to amaze us! The news has just arrived with the latest updates from the European Center: after the Easter holidays, a big news awaits us on the weather front, with the somewhat surprising return of a particular atmospheric figure.

But let’s go in order. At least until Easter Monday, our country will be an easy target of cold and unstable currents descending from Northern Europe which will repeatedly cause thunderstorms in various regions.
Our attention, however, quickly moves to the following days, indicatively from 11-12 April onwards when a new one arrives breakthrough which will upset the European meteorological picture.
The main actor of this change will be the notorious African anticyclone which, from within the Sahara desert, will stretch towards Europe and the Mediterranean Sea just as it usually does during the summer period. The map below clearly highlights the advance of the high pressure and the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: it is currents d’aria calda of subtropical matrix which will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability with lots of sun, also a significant increase of temperatures.

African anticyclone reinforcing Italy after Easter and Easter Monday
With this type of configuration the heat it will be felt more on the Tyrrhenian side and in the North West; a lot will then depend on how the anticyclone is positioned, for the details it will therefore be necessary to wait for the next updates.

Will this new phase last all month? The anticyclonic shield would not appear to be granite as usually happens in the summer, so already from mid-month onwards cooler and more unstable currents could undermine it, managing to breach it, with the risk of thunderstorms from the north.
All that remains is to follow the evolution of this interesting and eventful spring phase step by step.

