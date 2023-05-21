Immobile brings Lazio closer to the Champions League, Udinese beaten

Lazio puts a nice mortgage on the Champions League thanks to a narrow victory against Udinese in the 36th day of Serie A. At the Dacia Arena in Udine, Immobile’s goal from a penalty kick after an hour of play was enough to secure third place with two games remaining in the championship. The biancocelesti were looking for heavy points to put another piece on the qualification and, in a first half that does not give great emotions, Sarri’s team is the one that comes closest to the advantage on two occasions. First with Immobile, after twenty minutes, with a header deflected in a corner by Silvestri. Then at the end of the fraction with Luis Alberto, who ends just wide with his right foot. Between the two actions, time passes without Udinese being able to make themselves dangerous. Sottil’s men, however, always remain compact and defend with order.

The second half therefore restarts from the right result of 0-0. The first flash of the second half comes immediately and bears Immobile’s signature: Silvestri saves the Friulians again with another fine save. Lazio seems to have returned to the field with greater conviction and collect several opportunities to take the lead. Luis Alberto and Vecino try, unlucky in the conclusions. Only after an hour of play did the turning point come for the biancocelesti: the referee Pairetto whistled a penalty kick for Masina’s foul on Immobile, in the 61st minute the attacker went on the spot and made no mistake to make it 0-1. From the goal onwards it’s a whole different story, Romagnoli nearly doubled his lead by hitting a sensational post. Udinese struggled but in the end Nestorovski’s equalizer was canceled due to offside. Lazio only needs one goal to get significantly closer to the Champions League: it rises to 68, therefore +4 points over fifth-placed Milan. The Friulians remain on 46 points and without goals they are just waiting for the end of the championship.

Napoli does not give up: Inter ko 3-1

Napoli honors the Scudetto with a prestigious victory over Inter, 3-1, facilitated by the reckless conduct of Gagliardini who does everything to be sent off in the first half. Spalletti, awaiting a probable farewell, remains in the running for Sarri’s record of 91 points, celebrates 101 goals this season having beaten all their opponents in Serie A. Inter and Fiorentina make a large turnover in view of the final Coppa Italia on Wednesday, but while Inzaghi suffers a heavy defeat, the Italian wins a point in Turin confirming the state of grace of his group. For the Nerazzurri, awaiting the answers from Rome and Juve, it is a slowdown in the Champions League race. In fact, Milan, who yesterday overwhelmed a disarmed Sampdoria, are within two points of their cousins. Virtually Atalanta also remains in the game and at a distance, also due to the huge mistake of the goalkeeper Montipo’, they prevailed on Verona. Everything hangs on a possible, significant penalty from Juventus.

An Inter in mask shows up at Maradona: Inzaghi is thinking about Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final and makes ample turnover with good entries except for one. Gagliardini betrays his teammates with an unfortunate conduct: late machine-gun fouls which lead him to a logical expulsion after 40′. The extra man weighs in, Napoli increases the pace, rediscovers its harmony and goes through with one of the best in the field, Anguissa. Various opportunities to double, with a goal by Simeone disallowed due to a dubious foul by Zielinski. Then Di Marco enters and gives an assist to Lukaku who mocks a distracted Juan Jesus. Captain Di Lorenzo scores a goal against Insigne and in the end there is also joy for the young Gaetano. Osimhen grumbles when he’s replaced, there’s a disagreement between the two coaches, but Napoli’s success is fully deserved.

Between Turin and Fiorentina, Monza celebrates, now ahead in the race for eighth place which could be worth a place in Europe. Granata and Viola stop on 1-1 and remain paired at 50, the Brianza are alone in eighth place at +2 on the trio which also includes Bologna. Sanabria responds to Jovic, Juric’s team touches six home games in a row without success and now no longer has their destiny in their hands. Sanabria grits his teeth and starts from the first minute, the Paraguayan is a regular starter despite the muscle injury he suffered on Tuesday. Behind him Miranchuk does not play, held as a card for the second half, but there is the Vlasic-Karamoh tandem, for the rest he is the best possible Toro with Rodriguez outside in midfield and Schuurs returning in defense between Djidji and Buongiorno.

Italian revolutionizes his Fiorentina after winning the Conference final, the only Basel veteran is Igor while Amrabat and Gonzalez haven’t even left for Turin. The former Mandragora leads the midfield with Duncan, the offensive reference is Kouamé supported by attacking midfielders Saponara, Barak and Sottil. Juric leads him off the bench after a fever forced him to miss the press conference on the eve. The grenades try before the quarter of an hour with a conclusion by Vlasic that doesn’t fit the mirror. Fiorentina responded with a few solos by Sottil without finding Milinkovic-Savic’s goal, Rodriguez’s attempt in the 22nd minute was central and easy for Cerofolini to catch. For the rest, little happens, with the hosts trying to build the game without finding the right opening and the guests who limit themselves to checking. The Italian plays the Jovic card for the start of the second half, the move immediately proves to be apt: Kouamé crosses from the right and Schuurs forgets to mark the Serbian, who all alone beats Milinkovic-Savic with his head.

The disadvantage forces Juric to redesign the Bull, at game time the Croatian changes wingers (Aina and Lazaro for Singo and Rodriguez) and a playmaker (Miranchuk in place of Karamoh), while the Italian replies by removing Saponara to insert the former Brekalo, booed by the grenade fans. The changes revitalize Toro, the draw arrives in the 66th minute: Buongiorno goes away on the left and puts in the middle, Sanabria anticipates Igor and finds the detour which is worth 1-1. The rhythms return to those of the first half, the two teams settle for one point each and there are no emotions in the final.

Fiorentina will be able to dedicate themselves to the Italian cup final against Inter scheduled for Wednesday in Rome, the Bull will have 180 minutes between Spezia and Inter to recover the two points that separates him from the eighth place occupied by Monza.

The salvation challenge of the Via del Mare between Lecce and Spezia ends without winners or losers, but the 0-0 means mathematical relegation for Cremonese, who can no longer reach fourth from last place. It’s a game without great emotions, dominated by the fear of losing and making mistakes, so much so that the most dangerous opportunities, for Nzola and Ekdal, only arrive in the final. And with this philosophy, with Verona defeated yesterday, Lecce and Spezia bring home a point whose specific weight will be understood at the end of the remaining two days: currently Lecce at 33, Spezia at 31 and Verona still at 30. Spezia competes for almost the entire match, but with little appreciable results. The hosts enter the scene in the second half but manage to combine even less. At home Lecce Colombo wins the ballot with Ceesay and starts from the beginning in the offensive trident with Strefezza and Di Francesco.

Lecce and Spezia do not go beyond 0-0

In Spezia holders Gyasi on the outside and Shomurodov with Nzola in front. Ready away and Spezia immediately becomes dangerous with Nzola (7 ‘): the attacker tries the left-handed from the edge of the area, but the ball comes out just a little to Falcone’s right. A clear signal sent to the Giallorossi, who at the start of the match appear awkward in maneuvering. The guests continue to dictate the rhythm of the game and to make the match, making themselves dangerous with Shomurodov (29’): freed on the center left of the area, the attacker prefers a horizontal assist to a shot, and Lecce’s defense manages to close.

The hosts rely on quick but sporadic restarts however, they punctually collide with the orderly Juventus defense. Home the curtain on the first fraction devoid of any emotion. Spezia was better, his only chance with Nzola, who sought the goal more insistently. Lecce messy and devoid of ideas, which does not worry the guests at all. We start again with the same line-ups as in the first half, and the script seems to be the same. Nzola still keeps the Giallorossi rearguard apprehensive, tries to escape centrally but Umtiti stops him (5′): inevitable yellow card for the French defender but narrow escape. Baroni tries to change the inertia of the match and makes the first two changes (14′): Askildsen and Cessay in for Gonzalez and Colombo, authors of a performance certainly not to be remembered. Semplici also changes by inserting Agudelo and Zurkowski for Shomurodov and Borabia (18′).

The new entrances seem to give the Giallorossi a different look, who are starting to appear with more conviction in the host half, thanks also to the speed of the Gambian Ceesay. Strefezza (34′) tries the first shot on target: nice right foot from twenty meters but Dragowski controls. Three recovery times and Spezia have the opportunity to pass with Ekdal (46 ‘), with a right foot diagonally from the right side of the area: Askildsen blocks in a slip. Lecce and Spezia are satisfied with the point earned against Verona, but the sprint is still very open.