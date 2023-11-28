Home » Immobile buries Luis Palma’s Celtic and Lazio is close to the last 16 of the Champions League
Sports

Immobile buries Luis Palma’s Celtic and Lazio is close to the last 16 of the Champions League

by admin
Immobile buries Luis Palma’s Celtic and Lazio is close to the last 16 of the Champions League

Lazio Defeats Celtic to Secure Place in Champions League Round of 16

In a nail-biting match, Lazio defeated Celtic 2-0 at home on Tuesday night, securing their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The victory came at the hands of Ciro Immobile, who came off the bench to score a stunning double and lead the Italian team to victory.

The match saw no clear dominator during the 90 minutes, with both teams putting on a tough fight. However, Maurizio Sarri’s team managed to secure the three points in the final stretch, thanks to Immobile’s stellar performance.

Immobile entered the game in the second half and scored two crucial goals in the 82nd and 85th minutes against Joe Hart’s goal, causing jubilation at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The striker had replaced the Argentine Taty Castellanos in the 61st minute, ultimately proving to be the game-changer for Lazio.

Following this result, Lazio will now have to wait and see what happens between Atlético and Feyenoord. A victory for the red and whites, or even a draw, would automatically qualify the Italians for the next phase.

Meanwhile, Celtic has been left without options to even play in the Europa League after accumulating only one point in five games. The Honduran player Luis Palma was notably absent from the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Celtic will need to move past this disappointment and focus on the local league, where they currently lead with 36 points. Their next match will see them visiting the home of ST. Jhonstone on Sunday.

See also  Embiid: The team doesn't have to rush to change everything we need

Despite the thrilling victory, Lazio forward Immobile is set to be the center of attention following his pivotal performance. With 10 points, Lazio currently sits in first position, with Atlético in second with 8 points and Feyenoord in third with 6.

The victory against Celtic marks a crucial moment for Lazio and ensures their place in the round of 16, solidifying their presence in the Champions League.

You may also like

The BAS has decided: KV Mechelen-Club Brugge and...

Salernitana, Dia case: he will train separately. Iervolino:...

Football Premier League: Sheff Utd vs Arsenal –...

Ethan Salas sent to Padres minor league camp...

the ruling of the Supreme Court – breaking...

Hamburger SV: Fans burn police shirt – investigation...

FC Bayern Munich meets Jürgen Klopp in the...

Jos Verstappen would be a partner of Christian...

Champions: Lazio; Sarri, Now malice after bitter pill...

Final in Berlin: Fischtown Pinguins reach for DEL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy