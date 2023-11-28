Lazio Defeats Celtic to Secure Place in Champions League Round of 16

In a nail-biting match, Lazio defeated Celtic 2-0 at home on Tuesday night, securing their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The victory came at the hands of Ciro Immobile, who came off the bench to score a stunning double and lead the Italian team to victory.

The match saw no clear dominator during the 90 minutes, with both teams putting on a tough fight. However, Maurizio Sarri’s team managed to secure the three points in the final stretch, thanks to Immobile’s stellar performance.

Immobile entered the game in the second half and scored two crucial goals in the 82nd and 85th minutes against Joe Hart’s goal, causing jubilation at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The striker had replaced the Argentine Taty Castellanos in the 61st minute, ultimately proving to be the game-changer for Lazio.

Following this result, Lazio will now have to wait and see what happens between Atlético and Feyenoord. A victory for the red and whites, or even a draw, would automatically qualify the Italians for the next phase.

Meanwhile, Celtic has been left without options to even play in the Europa League after accumulating only one point in five games. The Honduran player Luis Palma was notably absent from the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Celtic will need to move past this disappointment and focus on the local league, where they currently lead with 36 points. Their next match will see them visiting the home of ST. Jhonstone on Sunday.

Despite the thrilling victory, Lazio forward Immobile is set to be the center of attention following his pivotal performance. With 10 points, Lazio currently sits in first position, with Atlético in second with 8 points and Feyenoord in third with 6.

The victory against Celtic marks a crucial moment for Lazio and ensures their place in the round of 16, solidifying their presence in the Champions League.

