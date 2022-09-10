A matter of cabal. Since joining Lazio in 2016, only in the first season Ciro Immobile had scored just two goals in the first 6 games of the season. In the seventh he unlocked with two goals against Udinese, thus scoring 7 goals in the following 5 games. After six years the situation is the same: first six games of the season, two goals scored. Not a worrying average, but not even the one to which Immobile has accustomed Lazio and its fans. Against Verona, in the seventh exit, he aims to score, just like he did in 2016 against Udinese. And Hellas, among other things, also brings a fair fortune to Immobile.

THE SITUATION

—

Compared to a year ago these days Lazio is much more of a team: Sarri’s tactical dictates have been better assimilated and we no longer cling to the building alone to score. From Felipe Anderson to Vecino, passing through Pedro, Luis Alberto and Lazzari, this year Lazio, playing a more united game, are also sending other players on goal more frequently. The fact that, in addition to Immobile, Milinkovic’s contribution (who did not score but nevertheless served 3 assists) has also dropped (for the moment) also shows that the two Biancocelesti stars probably still need to get in shape. Real estate in career at Verona he scored 8 goals, only in Sampdoria, Genoa (with both he stamped the card 11 times) and Spal (9) did it more often. On Sunday he will therefore try to break free also in order not to stray too far from the top of the scorers: having won the title in 4 circumstances (best Italian ever), he is second only to Nordahl, who has succeeded 5 times. The goal is to equal the record, but to do so he has to raise the goal average. Just like it happened in 2016, when he unlocked his seventh outing of the season. A matter of cabal …