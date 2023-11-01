Immobile, Scamacca and Raspadori, the return of the blue bombers

The last round of the championship gave Italy’s coach Luciano Spalletti good reasons to smile ahead of the next international break in November

The goal found again, the explosive brace, the great class in a winning free kick. From Immobile to Raspadori, passing through Scamacca, here are the goals in blue sauce. The last round of the championship gave Italy’s technical commissioner, Luciano Spalletti, valid reasons to smile in view of the next break for the November nationals. The coach will have enjoyed the goals (four in total) from three Italian attackers, each of whom in his own way is a candidate for a shirt for the two decisive matches against Macedonia and Ukraine next 17 and 20 November, the matches that could confirm Italy’s qualification for Euro 2024.

Per Ciro Immobile scored a late penalty against Fiorentina could mark the turning point of the season: the Lazio captain experienced a very complicated start to the year, with lackluster performances, the goal that didn’t arrive and rivers of criticism from the fans, which compromised his serenity. In the last two championship games Sarri had also started him from the bench, preferendogli Valentin Castellanos. A choice that evidently certainly contributed to charging the attacker, who was cold from the spot when the ball weighed heavily. Now the goal is to score many goals and be decisive even with the blue shirt on.

Instead of scoring a brace against Empoli against Atalanta, the Italian is also the one who has the least experience with the national team: Gianluca Scamacca has made 13 appearances in the blue shirt, with just one goal (against England at Wembley). The 24-year-old from Borgata Fidene has put the muscle injury he suffered against Fiorentina behind him and wants to make up for the three games he missed. For the former Sassuolo and West Ham player the goals in the league are four in just seven games, an excellent average, even better than that achieved in ’21-22, when the center forward closed the last year in Sassuolo with 16 goals in 36 matches and won the call from the Hammers. The London experience didn’t go welland Scamacca has chosen Atalanta (and Gasperini) to relaunch himself: his physical strength will be a factor in the Goddess’ race for Europe.

Spalletti hopes that this physicality can be combined in blue with the agility and inventiveness of Giacomo Raspadori like in the times when the latter and the Roman put on a show with Sassuolo; In fact, Raspadori comes from the seal he scored with Milan, which allowed his Napoli to obtain a precious point. The Emilian striker is in great form, having also scored the winning goal against Union Berlin in the Champions League; last year he scored six goals in all competitions, now he already has three. The national team needs him, just as it needs the goals of Immobile and Scamacca: there is access to a European Championship to be won.

