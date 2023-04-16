Home » Immobile, to the hospital after a serious accident with a tram!
Immobile, to the hospital after a serious accident with a tram!

Immobile, to the hospital after a serious accident with a tram!

The Lazio striker was hit by the tram when he was in his car with his children

The Italian international was transferred to the hospital after the accident and everything seems to have been scared

A Cyrus Immobile He has had to live one of his worst moments since he was a Lazio footballer. The striker was involved in a terrible accident when He was driving an SUV with several of his children inside the vehicle and collided squarely with a tram.

The footballer was driving in the vicinity of the Stadio Olimpico when he ran into the tram head-on, leaving the front of the car completely smashed. He was immediately taken to the hospital but everything seems to have been a scare, according to what they say from Rome.

“The tram ran a red light. Luckily I’m fine, my arm hurts a bit”Immobile said moments after the crash. It has not yet been clarified how many of his three children were inside the vehicle. For now, Police are still investigating the incident.

Immobile reacted immediately in front of the local media that approached the scene of the accident to allege that the tram had jumped the traffic light. We will have to wait to find out more details about the accident, but the images are very impressive. The tram driver was left on the ground.

