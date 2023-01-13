On the wire, a few hours after the market closes, Imoco shores up its roster with the arrival of a new opposite, to act as deputy to Isabelle Haak.

The new face is Stephanie Samedy, 188cm, American, born on 27 September 1998 in Clermont (Florida), taken from Perugia.

Stephanie Samedy’s career begins at the university level with Minnesota University, in NCAA Division I: she plays for the Golden Gophers from 2017 to 2021, receiving numerous individual awards. As soon as she finished college she began her “pro” career in Europe with the German Schweriner. In the 2022-23 season you instead landed in the Italian Serie A1, where you defended the colors of Bartoccini Perugia (14 appearances, 151 points). You were part of the US youth selections, winning the silver medal at the Under-18 World Championship in 2015, then again a silver medal at the Under-20 North American Championship (2016). In 2022 she made her senior national team debut at the Pan-American Cup, where she won the bronze medal, followed by silver at the Norceca Pan American Cup.

He will play with the number 7. Samedy will arrive tonight in Conegliano and will attend Sunday’s match while waiting to complete the paperwork for the transfer.

From Perugia to Conegliano, a big leap:

«Yes, it’s definitely a big step to move from Perugia to Conegliano, but I’m thrilled to be part of a successful program that is now a reference for international volleyball! I am thrilled to be working with my new mates, coaches and staff, and look forward to learning as much as possible from everyone and contributing in any way I can this season.”

You will find compatriots Plummer and Robison Cook.

“Yes, I’m really excited to play with both! I haven’t had a chance to talk to them yet, given the rapid turnover, but I can’t wait to see them as soon as I arrive and join the team these days».

Have you already faced, even recently, the Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley at Palaverde, how did you see the yellow-blue environment from the outside?

«Having played in Conegliano and having seen the energy there was at the sports hall, the party atmosphere and how much the fans supported the girls, really energizes me, it’s stimulating to know that I will be able to be part of that environment! I know Coach Santarelli is known for creating strong team dynamics that lead to many successes, as well as developing top-level female players. So I’m looking forward to having this experience firsthand and learning as much as I can, as I’ve already said. My personal goal is to continue developing my game and to make my qualities available to this team. As far as the team’s expectations are concerned, I would like to use the momentum of the excellent first half of the season to arrive at the second half even stronger».